Thursday, January 16, 2025
“Not Correct To Call Mumbai Unsafe”: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To Attack On Saif Ali Khan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the Home portfolio, said that while the attack on Saif Ali Khan was regrettable, it would not be accurate to say that Mumbai is unsafe.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked after his government came under fire from opposition leaders and some members of the film industry. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also oversees the Home portfolio, said that while the incident was regrettable, it would not be accurate to claim that Mumbai is unsafe.

“Of all the megacities in the country, Mumbai is the safest,” Mr. Fadnavis told reporters Thursday afternoon after seeing a special screening of the Kangana Ranaut film “Emergency.” While it is true that occasionally situations do occur and should be taken seriously, it would be incorrect to conclude that Mumbai is unsafe based solely on one incidence. This damages Mumbai’s reputation. However, the government is trying to make Mumbai even more secure.

Further details awaited.

 

Filed under

devendra fadnavis Saif Ali Khan Attacked

