Monday, October 21, 2024
Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Paul Di’Anno, the former lead singer of Iron Maiden, who fronted the band during its initial two albums, was confirmed dead in a statement issued by his label on behalf of his family on Monday, October 21.

Although no cause of death was disclosed, it was noted that he had been battling health issues for several years. Di’Anno served as Iron Maiden’s lead vocalist from 1978 to 1981, contributing to the group’s self-titled debut album and its subsequent release, Killers. He was later succeeded by Bruce Dickinson, who has been the band’s frontman ever since.

Battlezone and Killers

Following his time with Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno went on to lead the bands Battlezone and Killers and produced several solo albums.

The statement from Conquest Music expressed sadness over the passing of Paul Andrews, known professionally as Paul Di’Anno. It confirmed that he died at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66. Di’Anno was born in Chingford, East London, on May 17, 1958, and gained fame as the lead singer of Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981, during which he recorded the influential debut album and the notable follow-up, Killers. After departing from Iron Maiden, he enjoyed a lengthy and varied recording career with Battlezone and Killers, along with numerous solo projects and guest appearances.

Paul Di’Anno health challenges over recent years

Despite facing significant health challenges in recent years that required him to perform in a wheelchair, he continued to entertain fans globally, completing over 100 shows since 2023. His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast, was released in September 2024, showcasing highlights from his work after leaving Iron Maiden. Conquest Music expressed pride in having Paul Di’Anno as part of their artist roster and encouraged his many fans to honor his memory with a toast.

Liam Payne's Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Iron Maiden Paul Di’Anno Paul Di’Anno dies
