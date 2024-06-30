Pixar's Inside Out 2 Crosses $1B Mark At Global Box-Office, Becomes Fastest Animation Film EVER To Achieve The Feat

Disney Pixar’s latest Inside Out 2 is entertaining not only the kids but also adults around the world. In a rare feat, the animated movie has crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office.

According to latest reports, Inside Out 2 has raked-in a total of $1,014.8 billion in 19 days. With this, the movie has become the fastest animated movie ever to achieve the milestone. Frozen 2 crossed the billion mark in 25 days. For the unversed, only 11 animated movies, so far, have ever crossed the rare billion mark.

‘INSIDE OUT 2’ becomes the first movie of 2024 to hit $1 Billion at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/CdQfqHy9w8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 30, 2024

Inside Out 2 Crosses The Rare Billion Mark

If the aforementioned records were not enough, Inside Out 2 is also the first movie to earn more than one billion dollars at the global box office. The film helmed by Kelsey Mann was released worldwide on June 14.

Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 got the biggest opening and soon overtook Dune: Part 2 ($711 million). The animated movie is also the first since last July’s Barbie ($162 million) to debut above $100 million.

Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners seemed elated on Inside Out 2 performing extremely well at the box office. In an interview, as per Variety, he stated, “On behalf of movie theatre owners across the country and around the world, we want to congratulate Disney’s ‘Inside Out 2’ for grossing $1 billion faster than any animated movie in history.”

He added, “The film’s stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen.”

Inside Out 2 recently surpassed the lifetime gross of its original, 2015’s Inside Out which stands at $859 million worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixar (@pixar)

Inside Out 2 Is In Top 10 All Time Highest In These Countries

According to reports, Inside Out 2 is now within the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films in industry history in Chile (No. 1), Uruguay (No. 2), Latin America region (No. 3), Mexico (No. 3), Colombia (No. 4), Central America (No. 4), Argentina (No. 5 for admissions), Ecuador (No. 5), Paraguay (No. 5), Philippines (No. 5), Brazil (No. 6), Peru (No. 7) and Bolivia (No. 9).

The film also made an impression by becoming the highest-grossing animated feature ever in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey in addition to Latin America.

Almost ten years after the first adventure about the inner sentiments of a little girl named Riley—including Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black)—the follow-up movie debuted on huge screens.

The follow-up, which marks Kelsey Mann’s feature film debut, follows a teenage Riley as she journeys to summer hockey camp and experiences new feelings of nostalgia (June Squibb), envy (Ayo Edebiri), anxiety (Maya Hawke), and embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

