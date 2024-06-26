Paris Fashion Week: Katy Perry Ditches B*a, Shows Of Abs In Her Most Daring Look, Internet Says, 'She Never Disappoints'

Katy Perry is slaying at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. After her geometric cut dress went viral for all the right reasons, the singer ditched her bra again and stepped out in probably her most daring look ever.

The award-winning songstress’ latest jaw-dropping look was even more revealing than her Noir Kei Ninomiya dress for Vogue World: Paris earlier this week.

Perry, in her new avatar, was spotted eading to Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 PFW show. For the event, the singer donned a classic oversized black velvet overcoat with a popped collar.

Katy Perry paired with nothing underneath while keeping the overcoat open only covering her modesty. Perry did not hesitate in showing off some skin and her abs.

MUST READ: After Nagarjuna, Dhanush’s Bodyguard Pushes A Fan In A Similar Incident- Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Katy Perry completed her look with the brand’s pantaleggings, which are ripped black tights that taper into stiletto heels. She went for a full Matrix vibe by adding a pair of sunglasses and slicking back her hair. For the Balenciaga show, Katy Perry joined big names like Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour.

The singer, for the unversed, has also been hit with claims of taking Ozempic to drastically lose weight.

Fan Reaction on Katy Perry’s Daring Look

Oh my god, serve after serve — HAKAN ¹⁴³ (@InfjHakan) June 26, 2024

The desperation 😭😭😭 — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT (@Provokatov) June 26, 2024

Every single day I wake up wondering what Katy Perry is going to serve and she just never disappoints — Deezer (@Deezer) June 26, 2024

she looks a mess… — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) June 26, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-Led Film’s Hindi Version to Open Better Than Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’, Says Exhibitor | Exclusive

Show Full Article