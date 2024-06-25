After Nagarjuna, Dhanush's Bodyguard Pushes A Fan In A Similar Incident- Video Goes Viral

A day after south superstar Nagarjuna apologized for his bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan, a new clip has surfaced on the Internet where the bodyguards of actor Dhanush can be seen aggressively pushing a fan.

The incident occurred when Dhanush was walking down to Juhu beach to shoot for his new movie. A few individuals can be seen walking towards the Raanjhanaa star when two of his bodyguards stopped two individuals pushing one of them. A fan was trying to get close to Dhanush to click selfie but his plans failed when one of the bodyguards interfered.

Dhanush in the video can be seen unfazed by the incident as he continued walking down to the beach. The unfortunate incident is reported a day after a video of Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially-abled senior citizen fan got viral on the Internet.

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Dhanush is currently gearing up for Raayan, his second film, for release in the meantime. The film will be released on July 26. In addition to directing the movie, he also wrote the script and starred in Raayan.

SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Saravanan play important roles in the ensemble cast of the movie.

In the movie, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will have a brief cameo. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for Raayan, which is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The technical team includes editor Prasanna GK and cinematographer Om Prakash.

In an impending biopic, Dhanush is all set to play music legend Ilaiyaraaja. With Arun Matheswaran directing and Nirav Shah directing, the maestro himself will create the soundtrack. Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies will create the Ilaiyaraaja biography.

