What Is The Cost Of BMW i7 Electric Gifted To Newly Wed Sonakshi Sinha By Her Husband Zaheer Iqbal?

Sonakshi Sinha got married to her boyfriend of seven years Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. The actress opted for a civil marriage where she upscaled her mother Poonam Sinha’s wedding saree for the big day. The Bollywood star then stepped out for a starry evening wearing a gorgeous Banarasi saree.

Now, according to fresh reports, Sonakshi has apparently got a brand new car as a wedding gift from her hubby Zaheer Iqbal. The actress was spotted sitting inside the swanky BMW EV i7. Sonakshi was first seen enjoying her ride when they both arrived at their reception in Mumbai’s Bastian.

What Is The Cost Of BMW EV i7?

In India, the battery-powered luxury sedan i7 comes at the starting price of Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom). The the top model goes up to a whopping Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). It is, however, not confirmed yet which model has been gifted to Sonakshi Sinha.

In terms of style, the model has numerous eye-catching features on the outside as well as the inside. It has the company’s recognisable lighted kidney-shaped grille up front, along with an amazing set of DRLs and an LED headlamp arrangement.

In addition, the brand’s use of blue highlights throughout the body sets it apart from the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model. The EV and the G70 generation 7-Series, which is presently in production, have a similar design.

There are two versions of the car available: M70 xDrive and 740 xDrive60. While the latter produces a maximum output of 641 bhp and a peak torque of 1015 Nm, the former boasts an amazing 536 horsepower and 745 Nm torque. A strong range of 625 km and 560 km may be achieved by both versions, respectively.

Regarding acceleration, the 740 xDrive60 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, while the M trim can do the same in 3.7 seconds.

