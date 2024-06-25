After Multiple Delays, MP Kangana Ranaut Finally Shares Emergency POSTER & Locks The Release Date

Kangana Ranaut has been teasing her upcoming film Emergency for too long. However, on June 25, the actor-turned-politician finally revealed the release date via her official social media handles.

On the occasion of 49 years of Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share an official poster of her upcoming film Emergency. The poster features Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When Will Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Release?

After much delay, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency will hit the theatres on September 6, 2024. Many on the Internet said that this should have been released today i.e. June 25.

In the caption, Kangana wrote, “The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide.”

The movie was first supposed to release a month ago but was pushed due to Lok Sabha Elections. For the unversed, the actress won the elections from her constituency Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and is now a Member of Parliament.

The movie has been delayed multiple times; it was also previously scheduled to hit the screens on November 24, 2023.

What Is Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency All About?

Emergency presents itself as the account of a turning point in Indian political history. Along with the late Satish Kaushik, it also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade.

Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara.

Earlier, Kangana spoke about the film saying, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know.”

She added, “It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!”

Fan Reactions on Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

