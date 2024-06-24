Nagarjuna Apologizes Hours Later On Social Media After His Bodyguard Pushes A Specially-Abled Fan At Airport

Fans tend to get excited when they spot their favourite celebrity but there have been instances when they have been manhandled by their bodyguards ultimately facing the wrath of the netizens. A similar incident unfolded when a fan at the airport got thrilled after spotting South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

It was later revealed that the fan was an aged citizen and specially-abled. In a video going viral on the internet, the fan can be seen trying to get close to Nagarjuna when one of his bodyguards pushes him aside with full force. The fan fells down as Nagarjuna continues walking.

In the video, it appears Nagarjuna looking unfazed apparently because he was probably not aware. The actor continues walking at the busy airport soon exiting the venue. The video went viral in no time later grabbing Nagarjuna’s attention.

Nagarjuna Issues Apology: This Shouldn’t Have Happened

Nagarjuna later took to social media platform X to apologize for the incident. While sharing the video in a tweet, he asserted, “This just came to my notice… this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!”

Nagarjuna has a huge fan base, particularly in the Telugu states. He has acted in Tamil and Hindi films, but his performance in Telugu cinema is what has made him most famous.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who goes by the screen name Nagarjuna, has won nine Nandi Awards and two National Awards. In 1986, he made his breakthrough as a leading man. He has since acted in fourteen Hindi films and more than eighty-four Telugu films.

Fan Reactions On Nagarjuna’s Apology

You saw it mate when it happened. You can’t say you just noticed that. — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) June 23, 2024

The people around you need to apologise sir, its not even your mistake !! — Aryan (@chinchat09) June 23, 2024

Thank you for addressing this matter promptly sir. I appreciate your commitment to ensuring respect and professionalism. This problem is the bouncer why you sir — Prakash (@prakashpins) June 23, 2024

That guy is handicapped shame on you and your bouncers that they didn’t spare that handicap guy. Shameful 👎👎 — s. (@crazytweeep) June 23, 2024

