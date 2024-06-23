When Sonakshi Sinha Revealed Father Shatrughan Sinha Preferred A Live-In Son-In-Law: He Wants To Bring My Husband To Our House

Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha got married to her boyfriend of seven years Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in a low-key affair. The pictures of the same was shared by the actress on her official Instagram account which went viral in no time.

The civil marriage was attended by Sonakshi Sinha’s actor turned politician father Shatrughan Sinha along with her mother Poonam Sinha and a few other close friends. She captioned the post as, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

The actress continued, “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

She added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever,” adding a red heart emoticon at the end.

MUST READ: Is Sonakshi Sinha Converting To ISLAM After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal? Groom’s Father Reveals, ‘At The End Of The Day…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

When Sonakshi Sinha’s Father Said This About Her Marriage

In one of the earlier interviews, Sonakshi Sinha revealed how “conservative” her father Shatrughan Sinha was and preferred to have Sonakshi to not leave her house and would rather want her husband to live with them instead of the in-laws.

While speaking to Simi Grewal in 2012, Sonakshi Sinha shared, “I am the apple of his eyes, and he has pampered me so much. He wants to build a house for me where I bring my husband. He doesn’t want to let me go away to my husband’s house. He wants to bring my husband to our house.”

Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha also agreed with her on the lines of Shatrughan Sinha being a conservative father. Poonam at the time asserted, “He is as conservative as any father can be, and I would say much more, because coming from the background he comes from, he is extra conservative about her.”

In the same interview, Shatrughan said, “One day she would go to live with her in-laws, but given a chance and choice, we won’t look for a son-in-law. We will look for another son for us, who is going to stay with us.”

“I Hope She Does It With Our Consent”

The actor at the time also hinted that he would prefer Sonakshi to take his permission on the man she dates.

“There is no harm in dating if you are dating the right person. I don’t want her to go through the experiences I have gone through,” said Shatrughan adding, “If and when she dates, I am sure it will be in our knowledge, and I hope she does it with our consent.”

ALSO READ: MNM Party Chief & Famous South Actor Kamal Hassan Calls The Hooch Tragedy, ‘People’s Fault’

Show Full Article