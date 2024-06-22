Is Sonakshi Sinha Converting To ISLAM After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal? Groom's Father Reveals, 'At The End Of The Day…'

Sonakshi Sinha is tying the knot with the love of her life Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. However, unlike many the actress has opted for a civil ceremony, neither in accordance with Hindu rituals nor Muslim customs.

If reports are to be believed, the ‘Dabangg’ star will get married on June 23. Since the two have different religious beliefs, much has been said on the Internet whether Sonakshi will convert to Islam or not.

Zaheer Iqbal’s Father Makes A Big Statement

Now, addressing the rumours, Zaheer Iqbal’s father has made a big statement. The groom’s father told a leading online publication, “It will have neither Hindu or Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.”

Zaheer’s father also rubbished reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer. He stated, “She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims.”

He added, “But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”

According to reports, the couple has apparently given the marriage registrar the required one-month notice and plans to tie the knot in accordance with the Special Marriage Act, 1954. According to a leading publication, the pair will fulfil the legal procedures at the groom’s home in the presence of the registrar.

Is Shatrughan Sinha Skipping Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding?

Rumours were rife that Sonakshi Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha was not happy with the wedding and was apparently planning to give it a miss. However, the actor turned politician first stated that he was “waiting to be informed” about his daughter’s wedding, adding, “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain.”

He later slammed all the reports saying, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding,” adding that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”

For the unversed, with Salman Khan’s support, Zaheer made his feature debut in Notebook. Reports state that Salman threw a party where Zaheer and Sonakshi met. The pair collaborated on the comedy drama Double XL, which also starred Sonakshi’s BFF Huma Qureshi, in 2022.

