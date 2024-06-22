Bigg Boss OTT 3 Full List Of Contestants: From Vada Pav Girl To Rapper Naezy, The Anil Kapoor Hosted Show Is Filled With Viral Influencers

After much wait, the full and confirmed list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants has been revealed. The latest season, as we all know, will be hosted by the “jhakkas” actor Anil Kapoor. The faces of the final confirmed contestants include viral social media influencers, newsmakers, and sports figures.

For the unversed, the last two seasons of Bigg Boss OTT were hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, respectively. For the latest one, the makers seemed to make it bigger, better, and grander this time. Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav were the winners of Bigg Boss OTT previous seasons.

Contestants namely Sana Makbul, Vada Pav Girl, Ranveer Shorey, Love Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey have already entered the house.

Here’s the full and final list of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3:

Chandrika Gera Dixit (Vada Pav Girl)

Chandrika Gera Dixit is also known as the Vada Pav Girl. She got viral on the Internet for her Delhi food stall. She earlier worked at Haldiram’s but later opened her cart after her son fell ill with dengue.

Sana Makbul Khan

Sana Makbul Khan is an actress and model who kickstarted her career with MTV. She was seen on a reality show Teen Diva. Sana later appeared in TV shows such as Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Arjun. Interestingly, Sana was also one of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Deepak Chaurasia

Veteran journalist Deepak Chaurasia is one of the most unexpected contestants this season. When asked about why he decided to join Bigg Boss OTT 3, Chaurasia stated, “I always believe in embracing new experiences. When the opportunity for this show came up, I pondered whether to accept it. As a journalist, I’ve spent 30 years covering diplomacy, politics, and more. I felt it was time to venture into something different.”

Ranvir Shorey

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is another big surprise of this season. The acclaimed actor has been part of several movies Khosla Ka Ghosla, Lootcase, Titli, Kadvi Hawa, and Chandni Chowk to China among others. He was previously married to actress Konkona Sen Sharma and remains active on social media.

Armaan Malik With His 2 Wives Payal Malik & Kritika Malik

Influencer Armaan Malik is gaining attention for his unusual connection with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. The three well-known content producers are joining the Bigg Boss OTT house and bringing an intriguing dynamic to the programme.

Renowned lip-sync performer and digital content producer Payal Malik hails from New Delhi and is well-known for her captivating online persona. Initially causing a wedge in the family was Kritika Malik, who married Armaan Malik after becoming best friends with his first wife, Payal. But the three have since made up and are now very close.

Poulomi Das

The well-known influencer Poulomi Polo Das, who hails from Kolkata, began her modelling career in 2016 on India’s Next Top Model. Since then, she has acted in television series such as Karthik Poornima, Dil Hi To Hai, and Suhani Si Ek Ladki.

Luv Kataria

Luv Kataria, also known as Lovekesh Kataria, has a sizable Instagram following. He is a model, actor, entrepreneur, and YouTuber who gained popularity for his prank videos and vlogs. Luv and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav have a tight relationship. Luv had earlier dropped a hint on participating in Bigg Boss OTT.

Shivani Kumari

Popular influencer Shivani Kumari, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Aryari hamlet, is well-known for her posts that highlight rural life. On Instagram, she now has more than four million followers.

Munisha Khatwani

Renowned actress Munisha Khatwani has starred in a number of TV series, such as Vaidehi and Just Mohabbat. She recently appeared in the television series Tantra, starring Siddharth Kumar Tewary. She also took part in the Survivor India: The Ultimate Battle reality show.

Sana Sultan

Actress Sana Sultan is well-known for her roles in music videos, having been in several such as Kaka’s Gustaakhi, B Praak’s Roohedaariyan, Jazzy B and Milind Gaba’s Couple, and Sharry Mann’s Dilwale. On Instagram, she boasts close to seven million followers.

Sai Ketan Rao

Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, a Hindi TV series, brought actor Sai Ketan Rao popularity. He has also acted in other Telugu series and other well-known shows like Imlie and Chasni.

Rapper Naezy, boxer Neeraj Goyat, and Instagram sensation Vishal Pandey are among the other competitors. Giovanni DelBiondo, a bodybuilder and Anil Kapoor impersonator, is the final confirmed contender for the season.

