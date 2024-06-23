Is Salman Khan Returning To Race 4 Despite Being Massively Trolled For Race 3? Here's What We Know

The 2008 Race originally starring Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles is now all set for the fourth installment in the action-thriller franchise. Acclaimed movie producer Ramesh Taurani has shared an update on Race 4 which has got the fans hyped.

Race 3 starred Salman Khan in the lead role replacing Saif Ali Khan but it proved to be a dud amongst cine lovers despite raking in Rs. 169 crores in India. Salman Khan was massively trolled online for the movie’s cringe dialogues when it released in 2018.

Will Salman Khan return to the franchise or has he been dropped by Ramesh Taurani? Scroll down to know the details.

Is Salman Khan Part Of Race 4?

In an interview with a leading newswire, Ramesh Taurani stated, “The cast will be new. I can’t comment on whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not. It will go on floors by the end of the year. It’s not decided yet who will direct it.”

The first two installments of Race were helmed by the veteran Abbas-Mustan duo featuring Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist. Part 3, however, was directed by Remo D’Souza with Salman as the baddie. Race 3 was panned by critics.

Race 4 Cast & Release Date

The cast of Race 4 is yet to be decided and as, Ramesh Taurani shared there will be a new cast. There have been rumours of Saif Ali Khan returning to the franchise but nothing has been confirmed yet. We will keep you posted.

In 2023, Ameesha Patel told a leading online site, “Race 4 with the original star cast with a dash of Salman Khan. That would be a merge of Race 3 with Race 2. That would be a fantastic franchise and interesting for people to see.”

We really hope, this soon becomes a reality. Speaking of the release date, Race 4 is yet to go on floors. It will be some time before we know the exact release date.

