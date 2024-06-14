After Pocketing Crores For Movies, Kangana Ranaut Will Now Work On This Government Salary As MP

Kangana Ranaut is famously called the ‘Queen of Bollywood’, thanks to the extensive work she has done in the Indian film industry. However, she is now playing the real-life role of a politician after winning the Mandi seat for BJP in the 18th Lok Sabha Polls. Kangana won the seat against Indian National Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes.

The actor-turned-politician is now a Member of Parliament (MP) and has more or less bid her goodbyes to the film fraternity. Kangana will now be more active on the political grounds. Many of her fans have been wondering what salary will she be withdrawing and what perks and benefits will she get after becoming an MP.

What Is Kangana Ranaut’s Salary As An MP?

Just like all the MP’s, Kangana Ranaut will too receive a monthly salary of Rs. 1 lakh. The amount was decided after a salary hike was implemented in 2018. However, this is not the only remuneration, the Manikarnika star will be getting.

Apart from her salary, Kangana will also receive 70,000 rupees per month as a constituency allowance. The Government of India will also provide her an extra Rs. 60,000 for stationary, staff salaries and other office expenses.

What Other Benefits & Perks Will Kangana Ranaut Get?

Kangana Ranaut will also be given Rs. 2000 as a daily allowance for food, lodging, and other expenses during parliamentary sessions and meetings. With this also comes the 34 free domestic air journeys.

Apart from this, the government will take care of all her medical bills. If we talk about housing, Kangana will get a free accommodation for 5 years as her tenure of Member of Parliament. And, by the way, if she opts not to live in the government accommodation, the BJP politician can claim a monthly housing allowance of 2,00,000 rupees.

Other perks include free telephone calls up to 1.5 lakh per year, free high-speed internet, free electricity (50,000 units) and free water (4,000 kilolitres). Speaking of her pension, Kangana as an MP will be eligible for a pension of Rs 25,000 per month with an increase of Rs 2,000 for each additional year of service.

How Much Did Kangana Ranaut Charge For Movies?

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut, who is a Padma Shri awardee, charged approximately INR 15-20 crores per film in 2023. Her annual income in 2023 was Rs. 32 crore.

