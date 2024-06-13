Is Arijit Singh Soon Releasing A New Song With Martin Garrix? Duo's Pic Has Got The Internet Thrilled: They Cooked Something For Us

Indian fans love it when an artiste from our country gets to collaborate with a renowned Hollywood artiste and it looks like the same might happen soon. Bollywood legendary singer Arijit Singh was all over the Internet most recently when a picture of him with renowned DJ Martin Garrix was shared online by the duo itself.

The fans lost their calm in no time as they flooded their comments section wondering if the two were joining hands together soon. In the picture, Martin Garrix can be seen holding a guitar as he strikes a pose alongside Arijit Singh, who by the way, looks equally thrilled.

We could also spot a few notebooks lying on the couch next to Arijit Singh which is a big hint that the two might be writing and composing a new song.

Though it is not confirmed, there are chances the two might collaborate soon and release a single together. Internet was all excited to see them together as some also recalled how Arijit once expressed his interest in working with Martin Garrix. Martin Garrix captioned the photo, “Incredible week thank you @arijitsingh.”

For the unversed, Martin Garrix enjoys a huge fan base in India. His tracks like Animals, In The Name of Love, Summer Days and Scared to Be Lonely are some of his top global hits.

Fan Reactions

They cooked something for us 🔥 — Prasenjit (@Star_Knight12) June 12, 2024

Had anyone expected this collab btw? — Rancho (@rschanchad) June 12, 2024

Arijit needs a new book. pic.twitter.com/C351alaNXH — Aanya (@IteratorSavvy) June 12, 2024

Guys cooked something — Kars  (@Kars0211) June 12, 2024

