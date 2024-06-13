Why Has Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Maharaj Landed In Trouble? Entire Controversy Explained

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan was all set for his debut flick titled Maharaj on Netflix on June 14 but all has not gone as per the plan. The movie has landed in legal trouble as hashtags like ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ and ‘Boycott Netflix’ trended on social media platforms. But why is the Internet getting agitated?

Well, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi on social media platform X was amongst the many users who called for a ban on Maharaj which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a crucial role. Prachi on X wrote, “Won’t tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan Dharma (Sanatan Dharma ka apmaan sehen nahin karenge). Ban Maharaj Film. #BoycottNetflix.”

A majority of internet users felt the same as they tweeted about banning the Netflix film claiming the upcoming period drama will hurt the religious sentiments of people. Apart from the aforementioned hashtags, actor Aamir Khan’s name also trended on X.

MUST READ: ‘Chandu Champion’ Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan Film To Open Lower Than ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’?

Gujarat High Court Orders A Stay On Maharaj Release

On Thursday, June 13, the Gujarat High Court ordered a stay on the premiere of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s first movie ‘Maharaj’ after a Hindu organization filed a request, arguing that the film would encourage aggression towards members of a Hindu sect.

The movie, helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, was originally planned for Netflix’s release on June 14. The court’s decision to pause the film’s release came after a petition was submitted by devotees of Lord Krishna and Vallabhacharya’s followers, who are part of the Pushtimarg sect.

The petition claimed that the film, supposedly inspired by the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, could potentially disrupt public peace and provoke violence against the sect’s members and the Hindu community.

What Is Junaid Khan’s Maharaj About?

According to an official synopsis of Netflix, Maharaj is set in pre-independent India and is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by “allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure”.

Amid the on-going controversy, no teaser or trailer have been released by the makers except an official poster which features Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan. While the former is seen sporting a tilak on his forehead while Junaid’s character, apparently a journalist, can be seen dressed in a waistcoat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

According to a press release issued by Netflix last month, Maharaj traces his footsteps with Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who was at the forefront of the fight for women’s rights and societal change. Attending Elphinstone College in Mumbai and under the guidance of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji penned articles on widow remarriage, championed the cause of the downtrodden, and planted the roots of change within the community.

The boycott of Maharaj appears to be similar to what happened with Aamir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha where many called the film to boycott in 2022 after many recalled how the Bollywood superstar in 2015 spoke growing intolerance in India.

Recently, Nayanthara faced a similar situation when her flick Annapoorani courted controversy for hurting religious sentiments. She eventually apologized on social media and the movie was pulled down from Netflix.

What Is The Internet Saying On The Controversy?

Why was religion introduced into a film made on food a few months ago?

And now the insult to Hindu saints, how long will this continue?

Ban Maharaj Film ……#BoycottNetflix

pic.twitter.com/x89dLYXBFJ — VISHAL SINGH (@Vishalk09340276) June 13, 2024

Aamir Khan’s is launching his son in Hindumisic movie creating a false image of Sadhus and the Vallabh Sampradaya, by quoting an incident during the British regime !

Content that could alienate Hindu youth from Sanatan Dharm#BoycottNetflix

Unite and demand to Ban Maharaj Film… pic.twitter.com/HG11mVhjN5 — हिमांशु सोनी (SHUBHAM_SONI) (@Shubham_soni06) June 13, 2024

🚫 Netflix done it again,

Web Series called “Krishna & His Leela” showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha. The audacity to openly target Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda. Why always insult our Gods ❓

“Ban Maharaj Film” #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/2FTGwwewll — 🇮🇳 Prabhakar Acharya 🇮🇳 🚩 (@Prabhak41657341) June 13, 2024

Netflix is back with Anti Hindu content Amir Khan ‘s son Junaid Khan starrer Maharaj movie showing Hindu sadhus & saints as miscreants & lustful#BoycottNetflix Ban Maharaj Film Shame on @NetflixIndia @AKPPL_Official pic.twitter.com/YFWhtXgq0F — Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra) June 13, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Hollywood Artist Accuses Prabhas-led Film’s Makers of Plagiarism

Show Full Article