‘Chandu Champion’ Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan Film To Open Lower Than ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’?

The Kartik Aaryan-led ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to open in theatres on June 14 much to the delight of movie buffs. The sports drama has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features the actor in a new avatar. The flick has also piqued the curiosity of cinephiles with its intense trailer. These factors are likely to help it take a decent start at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan, the star of films such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’, is back in the limelight with his latest outing ‘Chandu Champion’. The Kabir Khan-helmed flick is set to hit screens tomorrow (June 14) and this has created a sense of excitement among his fans. Kartik’s star power and the well-packaged trailer are expected to help the film take a fair start at the box office.

According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, the day 1 collection should be between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore.

“I expect the film’s day 1 collection to be somewhere between Rs 3 crore and 4 crore nett in India. This is a decent figure given the genre. Kartik’s popularity is working in its favour, especially in the western and Northern markets, ” he told News X.

If these figures hold, ‘Chandu Champion’ will open lower than ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik’s last release. The romantic drama earned nearly Rs 10 crore on the first day despite mixed reviews and went on to emerge as a success. Going by this prediction, Kabir Khan’s film will also open lower than ‘Shehzada’, which netted Rs 6 crore on the first day and ended up being a massive flop.

About ‘Chandu Champion’

‘Chandu Champion’ is a sports drama, helmed by Kabir Khan. The filmmaker is best known for directing the Salman Khan-led ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and the Ranveer Singh-fronted sports drama ’83’.

Kartik’s film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pritam composes music for the flick. It is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to open in theatres on June 14.

