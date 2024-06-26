‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-Led Film's Hindi Version to Open Better Than Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’, Says Exhibitor | Exclusive

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the biggest Indian film of the year. The sci-fi actioner has created a great deal of buzz among fans with its powerful trailer and futuristic setting. The curiosity surrounding the film and Prabhas’ stardom are expected to help it open on a fantastic note in the Hindi market.

Prabhas-Led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ To Open Big In Hindi

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, is likely to set the domestic box office on fire going by the initial trends. According to Akshaye Rathe, an exhibitor, Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus is expected to collect between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore in Hindi on the first day.

“South films don’t go overboard with promotion. Prabhas is a bonafide pan-India star. Moreover, the cast includes big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. So, the initials will be great. It should do between Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore in Hindi, Rs 25 crore looks like the minimum,” he told News X.

If these estimates hold, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will outperform ‘Fighter’. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer raked in Rs 22 crore on its first day to emerge as the highest opener of 2024. Nag Ashwin’s film will also outperform ‘Salaar’, which netted nearly Rs 15 in Hindi despite facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She plays a pregnant woman in the movie, The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to hit screens on Thursday, June 27.

