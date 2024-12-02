Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
PM Modi Watches The Sabarmati Report, Shares His Review Of Vikrant Massey’s Film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report on Monday, praising the film’s creators for their efforts. The event, held in the Parliament Complex, coincided with actor Vikrant Massey’s announcement of his upcoming retirement from films.

PM Modi Watches The Sabarmati Report, Shares His Review Of Vikrant Massey’s Film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his review of The Sabarmati Report after attending a special screening on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi posted photos from the event and expressed his appreciation for the film. The screening coincided with actor Vikrant Massey’s announcement of his decision to step back from the film industry.

PM commends the makers of film

“Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report.’ I commend the makers of the film for their effort,” PM Modi wrote. During the screening, the Prime Minister was seated next to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The event was held at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Complex Library.

The screening was attended by several NDA MPs and Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others. Members of the film’s cast and crew, such as Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, director Dheeraj Sarna, and veteran actor Jitendra, father of producer Ekta Kapoor, were also present.

Vikrant Massey watches The Sabarmati Report with PM

Vikrant Massey speaking to ANI described the experience as a career milestone. “I watched the film with the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can’t express it in words because I am so happy… This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister,” he said.

Interestingly, Vikrant had earlier announced his decision to step back from films via social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared early Monday morning, he wrote,  “Hello, the last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

The Sabarmati Report grossed ₹35.56 crore at the box office

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikir Films, and Zee Studios. The film was released in theatres on November 15 and has since grossed ₹35.56 crore at the box office. It has also been declared tax-free in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

PM Modi Sabarmati Report sabarmati report the sabarmati report Vikrant Massey Vikrant Massey retirement

