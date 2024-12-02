Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

As per the media reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films -Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Started his career as a Tv serial actor, who now bags some of the most loved movies like ’12th Fail, Sector 36′, and ‘Sabarmati Express’, Vikrant Massey today (Monday) morning announces retirement.

In his official statement, he wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He added, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.” He added “forever indebted” at the end of the note.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

As per the media reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films –Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Fans Reaction

The comment section is flooded with reactions. One wrote, “I can’t Like this post. I’m sad.”  Famous YouTuber Akash Banerjee says, “You can always hit #restart, wishing you all the very best’.

 

 

 

Vikrant Massey has carved a niche for himself in the Indian entertainment industry, transitioning seamlessly from television to films and OTT platforms. He began his acting journey with the Disney Channel show Dhoom Machao Dhoom and gained widespread recognition with his role in the popular series Balika Vadhu in 2009.

Massey’s versatility came to the forefront with his nuanced performance in Konkona Sen Sharma’s critically acclaimed film A Death in the Gunj, which marked his foray into the world of cinema. Over the years, he has demonstrated his acting prowess in a variety of roles, from Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone to the family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. His work in thriller films like Haseen Dillruba and Gaslight further solidified his reputation as a dependable and talented performer.

On OTT platforms, Vikrant has consistently delivered powerful performances in web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and the widely acclaimed Mirzapur. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters has made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

From his early days in television to his current standing as a versatile actor in Indian cinema and streaming content, Vikrant Massey continues to explore new horizons, earning accolades for his dedication and talent.

Filed under

12th Fail Sabarmati Express Sector 36 Vikrant Massey Vikrant Massey Announces retirement

Advertisement

Also Read

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is...

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal Violence, Gautam Adani Case

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal...

Entertainment

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox