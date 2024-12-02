’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

As per the media reports, Vikrant is currently shooting for two films -Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Started his career as a Tv serial actor, who now bags some of the most loved movies like ’12th Fail, Sector 36′, and ‘Sabarmati Express’, Vikrant Massey today (Monday) morning announces retirement.

In his official statement, he wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He added, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.” He added “forever indebted” at the end of the note.

Fans Reaction

The comment section is flooded with reactions. One wrote, “I can’t Like this post. I’m sad.” Famous YouTuber Akash Banerjee says, “You can always hit #restart, wishing you all the very best’.

Vikrant Massey has carved a niche for himself in the Indian entertainment industry, transitioning seamlessly from television to films and OTT platforms. He began his acting journey with the Disney Channel show Dhoom Machao Dhoom and gained widespread recognition with his role in the popular series Balika Vadhu in 2009.

Massey’s versatility came to the forefront with his nuanced performance in Konkona Sen Sharma’s critically acclaimed film A Death in the Gunj, which marked his foray into the world of cinema. Over the years, he has demonstrated his acting prowess in a variety of roles, from Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone to the family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. His work in thriller films like Haseen Dillruba and Gaslight further solidified his reputation as a dependable and talented performer.

On OTT platforms, Vikrant has consistently delivered powerful performances in web series like Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, and the widely acclaimed Mirzapur. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters has made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

From his early days in television to his current standing as a versatile actor in Indian cinema and streaming content, Vikrant Massey continues to explore new horizons, earning accolades for his dedication and talent.