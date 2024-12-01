Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
'Last 2 Movies,' Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

Vikrant's retirement comes on the heels of several significant milestones in his career. In 2023, he earned critical acclaim for his role as IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail, and in August, he reprised his character Rishu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with even greater depth.

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

Vikrant Massey shocked his fans and the film industry on late night of December 1, by announcing his retirement from acting via a heartfelt post on social media.

Known for his impressive versatility and memorable performances, Vikrant’s unexpected decision comes at a time when his career is thriving.

Is Vikrant Massey Retiring From Acting?

In his Instagram post, Vikrant expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and shared that after much reflection, he feels it’s time to take a step back and focus on his personal life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

The 37-year-old actor wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He added, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Shock and Disbelief from Fans and Colleagues

Vikrant’s announcement has left many in shock, with both fans and colleagues expressing their disbelief and sadness in the comments. One fan wrote, “Why would you do that? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema.” Another user commented, “Leaving a legendary career behind,” while others expressed their hopes that the news wasn’t true.

Is Vikrant Massey Going To Leave Behind His Thriving Career?

Vikrant’s retirement comes on the heels of several significant milestones in his career. In 2023, he earned critical acclaim for his role as IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail, and in August, he reprised his character Rishu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with even greater depth.

His most recent film, The Sabarmati Report, has been widely praised, even receiving accolades from prominent political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Vikrant was honored with the prestigious Personality of the Year award.

Vikrant’s latest film, The Sabarmati Report, has been a massive success, grossing Rs 22 crore at the national box office since its release on November 15. The film, based on the real-life events of the Godhra train incident, has struck a chord with audiences and has even been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Vikrant Massey’s Personal Life and Priorities

Vikrant Massey is married to Sheetal Thakur, and the couple recently welcomed their first child. Known for keeping his personal life private, Vikrant has chosen to prioritize his family during this new chapter, focusing on his roles as a husband, father, and son.

MUST READ: Selena Gomez Once Crumpled A ‘Marry Justin Please’ Fan Poster On Stage Leaving The Audience Stunned- WATCH! 

