Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Reunite To Celebrate Daughter Ekleen’s 1st Birthday, Sweet Moments Amid Divorce Buzz

Television’s darling couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, put months of intense divorce speculation behind with a united display of family love celebrating their daughter Ekleen’s first birthday in an emotional fashion. The couple met and fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 9, then went ahead to post shared posts of cute glimpses from their intimate pink-themed birthday celebration for their little “baby doll.”

The pictures depicted Prince and Yuvika posing for some family photos along with Ekleen, whose face was concealed with an emoji, radiating joy and strength as a unit under constant public scrutiny. The emotional celebration came as a strong unspoken response to the ongoing rumors that had spurred on by social media posts and individual public appearances during the previous year.

The Ekleen Effect: Quashing Divorce Rumours

It started almost immediately after the couple became known as “Privika” – the trouble in paradise that started after Ekleen’s birth in October last year (2024). Speculations turned wild when the two shared separate posts making mentions of their daughter’s earlier achievements, leading fans into thinking their marriage was drawing to a close.







However, the first birthday post, in itself, is a loud and clear announcement from the parents standing as one. Pictures taken from the venue, which was beautifully decorated in various shades of pink, served as the perfect backdrop to Ekleen, who wore a most adorable white-and-pink outfit with little wings.

Prince’s Heartfelt Parental Pledge

Through a very emotional caption of the post, Narula bared his soul about his love and commitment to his daughter while simultaneously reaffirming his bond with Yuvika. His letter states how Ekleen’s smile has changed his life forever, and he vowed to raise her to be a “good human” and a “fighter” a reference to his “Roadie” persona.

This emotional public declaration of love and commitment to family—coming from a father whose image is one of toughness in reality TV stands as the greatest counter-narrative to all past media speculation. Simple family photographs full of unadulterated happiness give their followers much-needed reassurances about their unshakeable relationship.

