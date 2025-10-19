‘He’s Finally Here!’ Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Blessed With A Baby Boy, Duo Shares The GOOD NEWS With Fans

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have welcomed a newborn baby boy! The couple announced the good news on Sunday, October 19 on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the new parents wrote, “It is finally here!”

They had first announced the pregnancy news on their social media pages on August 25 in a very sentimental and playful manner. A round cake, with the message, 1 + 1 = 3. Written upon it, and two pair of small golden footprints below, which the two lovers Raghav and Parineeti were subsequently observed in the next video strolling together in a park.

They gave it a title, Our little universe… on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” The two were believed to have been dating secretly over a couple of months prior to the disclosure of their engagement.

At the same time, Parineeti recently starred in the title role in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film was a musical romance which depicted the lives of Amarjot Kaur and the late Punjabi singer.

