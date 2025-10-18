LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Akshay Kumar was spotted at Mumbai airport with his daughter Nitara when a fan got too close for a selfie, placing a hand on his shoulder. The actor calmly asked the fan to maintain distance before walking away. Akshay is next seen in Jolly LLB 3 and Bhoot Bangla.

The fan immediately removed his hand from Akshay Kumar's shoulder (PHOTO: Instagram)
The fan immediately removed his hand from Akshay Kumar's shoulder (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 18, 2025 16:20:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood actor who has a big fan base. His fans are always overexcited to see him in the open, and most of them are always willing to take selfies with him.

This had earlier occurred on Friday, when Akshay was caught in the Mumbai airport with his daughter, Nitara Bhatia. Some of them were running up to take selfies with him, and Akshay obligingly posed for pictures, spreading smiles on people.

Akshay Kumar loses his temper with a fan

As Akshay was taking pictures with some of the fans, one of the men put his hand on the shoulder of actor, and got too close in taking a photo, and this angered Akshay. 

In a few second,s the actor strongly told the fan that he should not hold his hand there and said, Haath niche, haath mat rakho.

His fan did not hesitate in taking his hand out of Akshay shoulder and the actor, without losing his calm, just walked off to go inside the terminal and take his flight.

On the work front 

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 in the lead alongside Arshad Warsi. It is a comeback film by Subhash Kapoor, the writer and director of the successful Jolly LLB franchise; it is also their first movie in almost eight years.

Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao also played critical roles in Jolly LLB 3.

Then it is followed by Bhoot Bangla in which the actor stars alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Naurang Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others.

It is a horror comedy movie directed by Priyadarshan and is the first appearance of Akshay and Priyadarshan together after nearly 14 years.

Other movies that Akshay is waiting to do are: Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: Video: Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry At A Paparazzo? Actor Gives Death Stare, Scolds At Pankaj Dheer’s Prayer Meet For THIS Reason

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: akshay kumarcelebrity videoMumbai Airporttrending news

RELATED News

Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Video: Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry At A Paparazzo? Actor Gives Death Stare, Scolds At Pankaj Dheer’s Prayer Meet For THIS Reason

Travis Scott Circus Maximus Concert: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions, Restrictions

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price in Bangalore Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict, Asim Munir Indulges In Empty Anti-India Rhetoric, Says…

Joel Quenneville makes first Chicago visit as Ducks' coach

This Diwali Sweet Is Being Sold For Rs 1.11 Lakh Per Kg, Reason Is…

Viral Video Shows Women Singing ‘Fein’ During Kirtan Ahead Of Travis Scott’s India Tour, Watch

IEM-UEM Honours India’s Brightest Young Minds at SCNTSE 2025

He Once Sold Firecrackers For Survival On Diwali: Today His Net Worth Is ₹20,830 Crore, His Name Is…

UPDATE 4-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened
Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened
Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened
Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened
QUICK LINKS