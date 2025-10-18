Watch Video: Akshay Kumar Gets Irritated, Snaps At A Fan While Exiting Airport, Here’s What Really Happened

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood actor who has a big fan base. His fans are always overexcited to see him in the open, and most of them are always willing to take selfies with him.

This had earlier occurred on Friday, when Akshay was caught in the Mumbai airport with his daughter, Nitara Bhatia. Some of them were running up to take selfies with him, and Akshay obligingly posed for pictures, spreading smiles on people.

Akshay Kumar loses his temper with a fan

As Akshay was taking pictures with some of the fans, one of the men put his hand on the shoulder of actor, and got too close in taking a photo, and this angered Akshay.

In a few second,s the actor strongly told the fan that he should not hold his hand there and said, Haath niche, haath mat rakho.

His fan did not hesitate in taking his hand out of Akshay shoulder and the actor, without losing his calm, just walked off to go inside the terminal and take his flight.

On the work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 in the lead alongside Arshad Warsi. It is a comeback film by Subhash Kapoor, the writer and director of the successful Jolly LLB franchise; it is also their first movie in almost eight years.

Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao also played critical roles in Jolly LLB 3.

Then it is followed by Bhoot Bangla in which the actor stars alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Naurang Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others.

It is a horror comedy movie directed by Priyadarshan and is the first appearance of Akshay and Priyadarshan together after nearly 14 years.

Other movies that Akshay is waiting to do are: Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.

