Video: Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry At A Paparazzo? Actor Gives Death Stare, Scolds At Pankaj Dheer’s Prayer Meet For THIS Reason

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, known for his iconic role as Karna in Mahabharat, passed away at 68 after a prolonged illness. A prayer meet was held at ISKCON Juhu with celebrities attending. Jackie Shroff urged paparazzi to respect the solemn occasion and not film the mourners.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 18, 2025 15:26:07 IST

Pankaj Dheer, the veteran actor who featured in the legendary TV series Mahabharat as Karna, died due to a prolonged illness on October 15 in Mumbai, aged 68.

A prayer meet was held on Friday at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu where some celebrities were present such as Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, among others, who came to pay their condolences to the family.

Jackie Shroff Threatens Paparazzo 

Jackie Shroff, an actor was also in attendance in the prayer meet. He left the temple premises, and as he did so, he was caught schooling a paparazzo who was capturing him outside.

Lacking any emotional urgency or force, Jackie urged the cameraman to stop shooting, reminding him of the sensitivity of the moment. He said, “Tu samajhdar hai na? Tere ghar mein, apne ghar mein hoga toh samajh rakha haina (Ach, in your house, something would happen, was that you understand)?”

Pankaj Dheer leaves a wife Aneeta, an actor son Nikitin Dheer, and a daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who is also an actress. He has a granddaughter (Devika) who is 3 years old.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:26 PM IST
