Video: Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry At A Paparazzo? Actor Gives Death Stare, Scolds At Pankaj Dheer’s Prayer Meet For THIS Reason

Pankaj Dheer, the veteran actor who featured in the legendary TV series Mahabharat as Karna, died due to a prolonged illness on October 15 in Mumbai, aged 68.

A prayer meet was held on Friday at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu where some celebrities were present such as Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, among others, who came to pay their condolences to the family.

Jackie Shroff Threatens Paparazzo

Jackie Shroff, an actor was also in attendance in the prayer meet. He left the temple premises, and as he did so, he was caught schooling a paparazzo who was capturing him outside.

Lacking any emotional urgency or force, Jackie urged the cameraman to stop shooting, reminding him of the sensitivity of the moment. He said, “Tu samajhdar hai na? Tere ghar mein, apne ghar mein hoga toh samajh rakha haina (Ach, in your house, something would happen, was that you understand)?”

Actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI the news of his death. According to Behl, Pankaj had fallen ill some years before but had since bounced back to work.

Pankaj Dheer leaves a wife Aneeta, an actor son Nikitin Dheer, and a daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who is also an actress. He has a granddaughter (Devika) who is 3 years old.

ALSO READ: Diwali OTT Blast: Baaghi 4, Santosh, Bhagwat, Kishkindhapuri And More, Must-Watch Movies And Web Series This Weekend!