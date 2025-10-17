Diwali OTT Blast: Baaghi 4, Santosh, Bhagwat, Kishkindhapuri And More, Must-Watch Movies And Web Series This Weekend!

Just to make it even bigger for binge-watchers, this festival of lights is being touted with a powerhouse lineup of new movies and various web series, which will flood OTT platforms for the long Diwali weekend.

Forget about firecrackers; these are real fireworks on screens covering most genres from the high-octane action to a gritty crime thriller, social drama, and pure horror. Leading the charge, action spectacle Baaghi 4, is making its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, featuring the return of Tiger Shroff as the unstoppable Ronny this time through the fact that he has memory loss and, in addition, there is a hidden conspiracy.

On the other hand, the Hindi intense crime drama Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas will be released on the ZEE5 platform. The movie stars Arshad Warsi as an ill-tempered inspector investigating the case of missing girls-that soon to unfold in layers of shocking deception. So, there’s something for every mood this Diwali-from family adventure to extreme chills.

The Thriller Spectrum (Action, Crime, Horror)

The holiday released films offer the gift of a dark surprise with plots leaning towards intrigue and conflict. Santosh, streaming with Liongate Play, is an interesting Hindi social drama about a young widow who steps into her deceased husband’s shoes as a police constable, only to realize the dark undercurrents of corruption and caste prejudice while investigating a murder case in rural Northern India.

For contingent supernatural’s, the Telugu horror Kishkindhapuri is a must-see on ZEE5, wherein a couple on fake ghost tours inadvertently opens a highly tormented and ferocious spirit in a deserted radio station. Each of those will make a promise of being nails-on-edge, satisfying counterprogramming to all that cheer with its general celebration around festivals.

Key Releases and Genre

Baaghi 4 (Action): This Tiger Shroff movie streams on Amazon Prime Video and narrates the protagonist’s quest for a lost memory that ultimately reveals a sinister plot.

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (Crime/Thriller): Arshad Warsi investigates a serial killer case on ZEE5.

Santosh (Social Drama/Thriller): A widow constable’s struggle against a corrupt system on Lionsgate Play.

Kishkindhapuri (Horror): Telugu supernatural thriller on ZEE5, about a ghost seeking revenge.

Regional Riches & Global Content (Diversity in Language and Platform)

Of course, the main Hindi titles, but the OTT scene this Diwali abounds in regional and international options as well. The dramas like the Malayalam Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali and the Telugu web series Anandalahari do well to enrich a multilingual weekend audience.

On the international front, the concluding episode of what is perhaps the most popular Spanish romance saga, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), will also be released on Amazon Prime Video, offering something of a worldwide romance feast for viewers.

Truly, the cross-section of Diwali OTT releases cuts through languages and platforms like Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, and JioHotstar, and without a doubt, the digital screen is rapidly becoming the hub of any festival entertainment.

