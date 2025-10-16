From Prime Video’s Culpa Nuestra To ZEE5’s Bhagwat Chapter One: This Friday’s Must-Watch OTT Releases!

Major OTT platforms are unleashing a storm this Friday, giving birth to movies and series that will carry the viewer through the weekend binging. Dark crime thrillers on ZEE5, political intrigue on Netflix, and the end of a once-popular romantic saga on Prime Video has something for every viewer.
Such amount and diversity in content certainly bolds out the new scenario of entertainment, with even more and more blurred lines between cinema and streaming, putting fresh, good productions directly couch-side for an audience.
New OTT Thrillers and Crime Dramas
The highlight of endorsing India’s crime thriller segment, this week on ZEE5, is a major Hindi feature. Gritty investigative storyline watchers have so much to look forward to. Busting out on
-
ZEE5: Bhagwat Chapter One: With Arshad Warsi in the role of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, the movie releases on October 17th. By narrating a story where an active police officer investigates the chilling disappearance of young women in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the mystery is bound to go deeper and the villain to be complicated.
-
Santosh: Also titled, this feature of wide acclaim stars Shahana Goswami. It tells the story of a new widow who steps into her late husband’s shoes as a police constable and solves a difficult murder case right away, giving a powerful representation of gender and justice in rural India while doing it. It also releases on October 17.
Global Series and Franchise Releases
Both international and franchise offerings are equally strong; major platforms are bringing new seasons and finales for a popularly watched trilogy to form a very diverse global watch list:
-
Netflix’s Political Return: Diplomat Season 3: On October 16 (for the weekend), Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, is back in the political hot seat. Season 3 of the wildly popular series sees the US Ambassador facing a whole lot of international crises and being potentially considered for vice-presidency; the stakes are raised for political drama and personal sacrifices.
-
Prime Video’s Romantic Conclusion: Culpa Nuestra: The last sort of spell of the trilogy, the Spanish romantic Culpables, has its world premiere on October 16. The movie unites Noah and Nick after years apart, and it drives this pair to the edge as they confront their intense history and decide whether the passionate, yet turbulent love story deserves a lasting second chance.
-
JioHotstar’s Peacemaker Season 2: The DC superhero series, starring John Cena, is back on October 17. The adventures of Chris Smith- a troubled anti-hero- continue while navigating the unstable alliances and grapple with the drawbacks of being a dissolute hero in a world full of absurdity.
