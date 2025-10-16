From Prime Video’s Culpa Nuestra To ZEE5’s Bhagwat Chapter One: This Friday’s Must-Watch OTT Releases!

Major OTT platforms are unleashing a storm this Friday, giving birth to movies and series that will carry the viewer through the weekend binging. Dark crime thrillers on ZEE5, political intrigue on Netflix, and the end of a once-popular romantic saga on Prime Video has something for every viewer.

Such amount and diversity in content certainly bolds out the new scenario of entertainment, with even more and more blurred lines between cinema and streaming, putting fresh, good productions directly couch-side for an audience.

New OTT Thrillers and Crime Dramas

The highlight of endorsing India’s crime thriller segment, this week on ZEE5, is a major Hindi feature. Gritty investigative storyline watchers have so much to look forward to. Busting out on

ZEE5: Bhagwat Chapter One: With Arshad Warsi in the role of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, the movie releases on October 17th. By narrating a story where an active police officer investigates the chilling disappearance of young women in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the mystery is bound to go deeper and the villain to be complicated.

Santosh: Also titled, this feature of wide acclaim stars Shahana Goswami. It tells the story of a new widow who steps into her late husband’s shoes as a police constable and solves a difficult murder case right away, giving a powerful representation of gender and justice in rural India while doing it. It also releases on October 17.

Global Series and Franchise Releases

Both international and franchise offerings are equally strong; major platforms are bringing new seasons and finales for a popularly watched trilogy to form a very diverse global watch list: