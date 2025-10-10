LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja as Super Yodha and Manchu Manoj as the dark villain Black Sword, streams on JioHotstar from October 10, 2025. Experience high-octane fantasy action, stunning VFX, and Indian mythology brought to life in this pan-India hit.

Mirai OTT Release: Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Epic Fantasy Battle (Pc: X)
Mirai OTT Release: Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Epic Fantasy Battle (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 10, 2025 15:48:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

Mirai: Super Yodha is a mythological-futuristic spectacle that has now readied itself for virtual conquest after locking horns with audiences in theaters through its ambitious vision. Starring the essayed hero Vedha in the prophetic title role played by Teja Sajja, “Black Sword”, is the name of the made formidable comeback of Manchu Manoj as the dark antagonist. It moves swiftly from the successful theatrical run to an anticipated home viewing experience.

Fans who enjoy high-octane fantasy action with Indian mythology will soon meet the debut at a very near distance. This pan-India hit by Karthik Gattamneni is set to bring the cosmic battle for Emperor Ashoka’s nine sacred scriptures right to your living room, promising stunning VFX and an emotionally charged adventure.

OTT Platform & Premiere

The grand fantasy film, Mirai, has been granted an official green light for an Over-The-Top (OTT) launch on JioHotstar. The film started streaming on October 10, 2025, not more than a month after its worldwide theatrical release on September 12, 2025.

The digital turnaround in such quick time is a major win to all those audiences wishing to re-watch the epic or those ones who missed it in its big-screen run. The movie in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada will reach audiences in South India and beyond.

The Hindi-dubbed will more likely follow a slightly longer window. This awesome strategy makes sure the maximum audience possible gets to hear Mirai’s story of a reluctant young man chosen by fate to be a “Super Yodha,” thus securing its rightful place as a big entry in India’s budding superhero film arena.

Mythology Meets Modern Superyodha

Mirai spins a compelling story rooted in ancient Indian lore, particularly in the nine secret scriptures, or grandhas, that are said to hold tremendous power left behind by Emperor Ashoka.

The plot revolves around Vedha, an orphan who discovers his true destiny as a protector of these grandhas from the evil hands of ‘Black Sword’ Mahabir Lama. Teja Sajja has been cast for the role of young warrior Vedha whose character transition from a normal youth to a cosmic hero forms the heart and soul of the film’s narrative.

The other man in the cast, Manchu Manoj, wham through with an imposing presence as the evil villain providing the needed dark energy for the epic battle. Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu are among the cast of this high-octane affair. All-around good special effects make out all the action in this mythological setup. By all measures, these credits make this film highly regarded as a landmark-fantasy-adventure film.

Also Read: Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mirai OTT releaseSuper Yodha movieTeja Sajja Mirai

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Chaos: Farrhana Bhatt Calls Malti Chahar ‘Ghatiya Aurat’ Oversleep Spat, Watch Explosive Moment
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz
Rekha Turns 71 Years Older: Here’s Are 7 Secret Affairs That Shocked Fans, Unseen Stories Finally Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Meet Maria Corina Machado, Winner Of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 And Her Favourite Sport Is…
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Timing in Mumbai: Check City-Wise Moon Rise Timings, Puja Timings in Pune, Patna, Lucknow Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru& More
Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Loss Sparks Meme Fest On Internet
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Punjab: When Will Moon Rise Today in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Chandigarh? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: When Will Moon Rise Today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh Mahurat and More
Boggle and Pictionary TV games coming to Netflix
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Green Crackers Ban In Delhi-NCR Matter: SC Reserves Order, Hints At Allowing Use With Time Restrictions
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?
Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold
Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold
Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold
Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

QUICK LINKS