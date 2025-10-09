LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

Bomb, the acclaimed Tamil social drama starring Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat, hits Aha Tamil on October 10. Directed by Vishal Venkat, the political satire explores a village divided by beliefs, offering suspense, drama, and strong performances for OTT audiences

Bomb OTT Release Date Announced: Stream Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller on Aha Tamil (Pc: X)
Bomb OTT Release Date Announced: Stream Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller on Aha Tamil (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 9, 2025 11:33:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

Bomb, one of the much-acclaimed Tamil social dramas, lets its streaming debut reach Arkansasians. Though all this comes naturally buoyed by voices like that of Arjun Das and the oh-so-versatile Kaali Venkat, this indeed does have Vishal Venkat as director, and the movie hit the screens on September 12, 2025, receiving tremendous applause for its ambitious premise and strong performances.

The-theatrical run is now out of the way-the official announcement and confirmation of the movie’s online release timeline are now evinced, allowing those fans who missed the theatrical sight to view the story’s explosive potentials right at home. 

OTT Streaming Platform Unveiled

Aha Tamil has now secured the post-theatrical streaming rights of Bomb. The regional platform has officially announced that the film will premiere among some of its highly-anticipated new arrivals.

This news announcement went out on their social media channels, asking fans to get ready for a story that is going to “explode” with suspense and emotion. In other words, a strategic acquisition for the platform, and this will add to the library of a critically discussed film.

Digital Premiere Date Confirmed

Fans of the lead artists involved and the film’s non-conventional premise can mark October 10 on their calendars. This is the official date when Bomb will begin streaming on Aha Tamil. The film is a political satire in a fictitious village divided by communal beliefs and superstitions, creating chaos after the body of an atheist is mysteriously said to possess divine power in the beliefs of the villagers.

While the war reaches an apex far away, the tale follows a friend’s quest for truth. Keeping the film interesting and full of content, Shivathmika, Rajashekar, Nassar, and Abhirami are purported to be cast in strong roles, and now the trends favoring OTT releases only about four weeks after its theatrical release assure that the socio-political issues will resonate with the digital audience very soon. Get ready to see the drama unfold this week.

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 11:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arjun-dasBombBomb OTT releaseBomb Tamil movie

RELATED News

Why Is Dhanashree Still Talking About Yuzvendra Chahal? Cricketer Breaks Silence On Cheating Claim
‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’
Warner Music in talks with Netflix for artist-based films, Bloomberg News reports
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes

LATEST NEWS

Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Told To ‘Eat Around The Meat,’ Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death On Qatar Airways Flight: What Went Wrong?
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
3 Coolest Airports from India That Make Layovers Awesome – Complete Trip
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 9-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Remembering The Legend, The Epitome Of Indian Business World
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link to Download CA Final Result PDF, Release Date, & More
Horoscope Today For October 09, 2025 : This Zodiac Focus On To May Waste Precious Time On Random Things by By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (9.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Fresh Strikes Hit Gaza Hours After Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement: Here’s What We Know
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon

QUICK LINKS