LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty’s period action epic, earns ₹451 crore worldwide in its first week, surpassing blockbusters 3 Idiots and Brahmastra. The pan-India release sees Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions driving record-breaking domestic and overseas collections.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: ₹451 Crore in 7 Days, Beats 3 Idiots and Brahmastra (Pc: BookMyShow)
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: ₹451 Crore in 7 Days, Beats 3 Idiots and Brahmastra (Pc: BookMyShow)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 9, 2025 11:27:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara Chapter 1, the period action epic from director Rishab Shetty, has put up record-breaking numbers in the worldwide box office by grossing in excess of ₹451 crore worldwide in its first week from the day of release. 

Having cemented its position as one of the biggest Madras-Cine-blockbusters that speak to the universal appeal of the film’s realistic storytelling and breathtaking action, the phenomenal box office numbers are rightly justified. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara raged on, leaving with a high hand. 

The figures have obviously crossed the lifetime gross of many Indian blocks rated solidly up there, such as Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with ₹431 crore and the iconic Aamir Khan starrer from 2009-3 Idiots with ₹450 crore.

The almost immediate entry into the elite club of highest-grossing Indian films stands testimony to how well the movie was embraced by audiences across so many language versions-Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. For any film releasing this year, the bar has been set extremely high.

Kantara Chapter 1 Pan-India Box Office Dominance 🇮🇳

This is a successful example of pan-India release strategy work where all versions are released on a single date. On the seventh day, Kantara Chapter 1 added an estimated ₹25 crore net in the domestic market, thus bringing the total India net collection to approximately ₹316 crore.

One of the most significant events is that the Hindi dubbed version has also crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India, marking a huge success even without its markets in southern India.

 The original Kannada version is also gaining ground, reaching very close to the ₹100 crore barrier itself. This balance of a healthy regional audience base along with massive national appeal has fueled this record-breaking week.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Overseas Triumph 

Beyond the domestic shores, Kantara Chapter 1 displayed wonderful strength, which led to a significant contribution to its worldwide total. The film’s overseas gross collections now stand at more than $8 million (approximately ₹66 crore), which gives evidence to an international connection, especially in Gulf countries and important western countries with large Indian diasporas.

This kind of wealth earned from international territories is an indicator that the basic themes of the film dealing with folklore, land, and humans and natural phenomena have resonated globally. International earnings were key in taking the movie across the lifetime global collections of blockbusters like Brahmastra and 3 Idiots in its very first week, creating a double milestone, which now seems to drive the film towards crossing the ₹500 crore worldwide mark in its second weekend.

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Smashes ₹400 Crore, Surpasses Kantara And Vikram

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 11:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kantara Box OfficeKantara Chapter 1rishab shetty

RELATED News

Why Is Dhanashree Still Talking About Yuzvendra Chahal? Cricketer Breaks Silence On Cheating Claim
‘Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’
Warner Music in talks with Netflix for artist-based films, Bloomberg News reports
Glimpse Of Priyanka Chopra’s Karva Chauth Preparations, Flaunts Cute Mehandi With Daughter Malti
Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes

LATEST NEWS

Told To ‘Eat Around The Meat,’ Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death On Qatar Airways Flight: What Went Wrong?
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots
3 Coolest Airports from India That Make Layovers Awesome – Complete Trip
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 9-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Remembering The Legend, The Epitome Of Indian Business World
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link to Download CA Final Result PDF, Release Date, & More
Horoscope Today For October 09, 2025 : This Zodiac Focus On To May Waste Precious Time On Random Things by By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (9.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Fresh Strikes Hit Gaza Hours After Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement: Here’s What We Know
Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots
Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots
Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots
Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

QUICK LINKS