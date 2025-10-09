Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara Chapter 1, the period action epic from director Rishab Shetty, has put up record-breaking numbers in the worldwide box office by grossing in excess of ₹451 crore worldwide in its first week from the day of release.

Having cemented its position as one of the biggest Madras-Cine-blockbusters that speak to the universal appeal of the film’s realistic storytelling and breathtaking action, the phenomenal box office numbers are rightly justified. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara raged on, leaving with a high hand.

The figures have obviously crossed the lifetime gross of many Indian blocks rated solidly up there, such as Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with ₹431 crore and the iconic Aamir Khan starrer from 2009-3 Idiots with ₹450 crore.

The almost immediate entry into the elite club of highest-grossing Indian films stands testimony to how well the movie was embraced by audiences across so many language versions-Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. For any film releasing this year, the bar has been set extremely high.

Kantara Chapter 1 Pan-India Box Office Dominance 🇮🇳

This is a successful example of pan-India release strategy work where all versions are released on a single date. On the seventh day, Kantara Chapter 1 added an estimated ₹25 crore net in the domestic market, thus bringing the total India net collection to approximately ₹316 crore.

One of the most significant events is that the Hindi dubbed version has also crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India, marking a huge success even without its markets in southern India.

The original Kannada version is also gaining ground, reaching very close to the ₹100 crore barrier itself. This balance of a healthy regional audience base along with massive national appeal has fueled this record-breaking week.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Overseas Triumph

Beyond the domestic shores, Kantara Chapter 1 displayed wonderful strength, which led to a significant contribution to its worldwide total. The film’s overseas gross collections now stand at more than $8 million (approximately ₹66 crore), which gives evidence to an international connection, especially in Gulf countries and important western countries with large Indian diasporas.

This kind of wealth earned from international territories is an indicator that the basic themes of the film dealing with folklore, land, and humans and natural phenomena have resonated globally. International earnings were key in taking the movie across the lifetime global collections of blockbusters like Brahmastra and 3 Idiots in its very first week, creating a double milestone, which now seems to drive the film towards crossing the ₹500 crore worldwide mark in its second weekend.

