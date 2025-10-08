Kantara Chapter 1 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Smashes ₹400 Crore, Surpasses Kantara And Vikram

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has become the finest global blockbuster in bundling money in box office collections-striking new standards of excellence. In six days, the film had seemed to have crossed the ₹400-crore hiccup-mark, which dwarfs some of the biggest blockbusters.

Many contributions to the cause of this great success hinge on the movie’s gripping storyline, outstanding performances, and rich cultural heritage that is resonating among audiences, both in India and abroad. Fans and trade experts have now termed this phenomenon as ‘storming towards breaking-time records’ which are at present set by films like Kantara and Vikram.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

The film’s box office journey has been highly phenomenal. On the sixth day, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed approximately ₹65 crore globally, bringing the cumulative total gross to ₹410 crore worldwide by Wednesday.

It bagged houseful shows in major Indian metros and international markets such as the US, Canada, Australia, and the UAE. The film doesn’t even exhibit normal trends of tapering off mid-week; rather, it shows an impressive increase in footfalls, indicating strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value.

The multilingual release strategy has indeed contributed immensely to its reach. The dubbed versions of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam were able to pull audiences from different parts of the country; indeed, it is a true pan-India blockbuster. Trade observers say that if the momentum continues, the film is heading for a ₹600 crore close towards the end of its second week.

Rishab Shetty Breaks Records with Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty has broken box office records with Kantara Chapter 1. With it becoming the biggest hit of 2025 in just one week, it has finally surpassed the lifetime collections of Kantara and Vikram. The film hasn’t just proved to be a ‘monster’ at the domestic box office ranges but has also made its presence felt on international platforms.

The difference in this cinema is in the genuine tale-from-rural-India storytelling in its grand cinematic presentation. Reports from insiders in the industry suggest that the film’s cultural depth has endowed it with global appeal, thus elevating Kantara Chapter 1 to a benchmark for future Indian epics.

