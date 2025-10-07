Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹400 Crore, Set To Dominate 2025 Blockbusters

Rishab Shetty has done it again! Adapted from a mesmerizing folktale woven around the divine protector’s origin story, ‘Kantara’ was once again a huge blockbuster across screens in the prequel ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, within days of being dubbed the biggest blockbuster of 2025. After the thunderous opening weekend of Kantara Chapter 1, the film had passed another huge test, that of Monday, with extraordinary holding power exponentially increasing expectations of an unstoppable run toward a gargantuan figure worldwide.

With the five-day domestic net collection soaring beyond and global gross approaching the figure in uncertainty, the film’s success has risen from simply being a hit to being a cultural phenomenon that has guaranteed Rishab Shetty’s place as a visionary director and star.

Unprecedented Box Office Dominance

The raw data behind the performance of Kantara Chapter 1 is a stateful fact that undergirds its phenomenal success. The film’s Day 1 collections set a stunning new benchmark for any Kannada film. But far more impressively, by Day 5, the film had gone ahead and breached the lifetime domestic collection of previous hits whose status was never in doubt-the first KGF installment- and has therefore entered the records as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films, within record time.

That sustained success enjoyed on a Monday, traditionally a steep-drop day, proves that the film does not depend solely on a holiday spike but is being fueled by powerful word-of-mouth that is compelling audiences to take a second trip to the theatres.

The Pan-India Cultural Blockbuster

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is shaping up to be a true pan-Indian masterpiece, collecting fantastic scores from all the languages released so far: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The roots of the film in native folklore and its visual grandeur is what makes it connect high above all speaking boundaries.

The acceptance besides having that in the heavily competitive Hindi market speaks of Shetty’s magnetic filmmaking and the depth of resonance of the mythical tale. The signs thus far indicate that this cultural epic is likely to exceed the total lifetime worldwide gross of the original ‘Kantara,’ all confirming its position as the most dominant box office force of 2022.

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹300+ Crore Mark In Just 4 Days!