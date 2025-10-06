Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Nears ₹300+ Crore Mark In Just 4 Days!

Rishab Shetty’s new epic, the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, has opened not just well but like a bomb across the worldwide box office and is now vying as one of the monumental success stories in Indian cinema for 2025. The extended Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti weekends have delivered but a blockbuster box-office performance that has stunned analysts and broken new grounds in confirming the pan-Indian reach of this very particular blend of myth, folklore, and action.

The movie also has phenomenal footfalls in all the languages, and now, the Hombale Films production is shooting for the elite ₹300 crore worldwide gross club, which very few films achieve during their opening weekend itself. This was massive momentum indicating Kantara franchise aspirations to scale newer heights and get embedded as a cultural phenomenon and major earner globally.

Box Office Domination

With a stunning hold after the record-opening first day, the domestic collection in four days was spectacular in every sense. It has crossed ₹ 220 crore in the Indian net collection so far with great consistency.

More importantly, the dubbed Hindi version has shown remarkable strength, often outperforming its own Kannada original on the major days, proving the hook across North Indian territories. It states that this amazing worldwide number is being acquired through a balanced collection across multiple regions rather than being concentrated in a single language.

Worldwide Milestone

With current trading estimates, it appears quite strongly that the film’s cumulative gross has crossed ₹300 crore+ globally by the end of the fourth day, Sunday. The film remains on an accelerated path to emerging as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time, crossing lifetime collections of several recent big blockbusters, including that of its franchise predecessor, Kantara, in record time.

Sustained and strong patronage from audiences together with critical appreciation for the direction and performance of Shetty all augur well for sustaining this extraordinary run into traffic for the weekdays.

