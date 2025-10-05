LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kantara Chapter 1 Breaks Box Office, Ram Gopal Varma Lauds Rishabh Shetty, Calls ‘Cinema FU***R’

Kantara Chapter 1 Breaks Box Office, Ram Gopal Varma Lauds Rishabh Shetty, Calls ‘Cinema FU***R’

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered multiple box office records, earning ₹162.85 crore in just three days and becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara is set for a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking another milestone in its remarkable journey.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 5, 2025 08:27:25 IST

Kantara Chapter 1 is trending all across the world and it continues to dominate the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. The Kannada period action film impressed audiences with its strong storyline and powerful performances.

The movie, which serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, recorded extraordinary collections within its opening weekend, making it one of the fastest-earning films in Indian cinema this year. Viewers across India and overseas responded positively, turning Kantara Chapter 1 into a box office phenomenon.

Kantara Chapter 1 Earns Rs 162.85 Crore in Three Days

The film’s three-day domestic total reached Rs 162.85 crore, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Ram Charan’s Game Changer. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 61.85 crore on Dussehra, Rs 46 crore on Friday, and Rs 55 crore on Saturday.

These figures made it the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 so far. It also surpassed the collections of Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Game Changer, setting a new benchmark for regional cinema. Internationally, the film grossed over $2.5 million (Rs 22 crore) within two days, further solidifying its global success.

Rashtrapati Bhavan To Host Special Screening

Adding to its achievements, Kantara Chapter 1 is reportedly set for a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 5.

According to reports, Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and producer Chaluve Gowda will attend the event. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, explores cultural and spiritual elements rooted in Karnataka’s history. The cast features Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The story is set a thousand years before the original film and portrays ancient traditions, rituals, and folklore of the region.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Reaction to Kantara Chapter 1



Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Kantara Chapter 1 on X for its cinematic depth and direction. He called Rishab Shetty’s work revolutionary, saying the filmmaker has redefined Indian cinema through his storytelling. Varma’s post drew attention for its intense admiration for Shetty’s vision.

Celebrities like Yash, Prabhas, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared positive reviews, describing the film as a visual masterpiece. Their appreciation added to the buzz surrounding the movie’s success across India.

Box Office Outlook and Franchise Overview

Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 45 crore on its second day, taking its India net total to Rs 106.85 crore. The first film, Kantara (2022), was set in 1990 and earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The prequel is set over a thousand years earlier during the Kadamba dynasty period, known as Karnataka’s golden age. Analysts predict the new film could surpass Rs 200 crore by the end of the first weekend. The franchise continues to expand its reach, celebrating Kannada cinema on the national stage.

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 8:27 AM IST
