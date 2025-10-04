Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Reportedly Engaged, Check The Wedding Date

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly taken their relationship forward with a private engagement ceremony. According to reports, only close family members and friends attended the event. Sources claim the couple is now planning to get married in February 2026.

While both actors have avoided public confirmation of their relationship, news platforms suggest the ceremony was held quietly, reflecting their choice to keep personal milestones away from the media spotlight.

Rashmika’s Festive Post Sparks Speculation

Speculation grew stronger after Rashmika shared a Dussehra post on Instagram. She appeared in a traditional saree with a tilak on her forehead, leading fans to believe the pictures might have been from the engagement. Her festive wishes were soon overshadowed by congratulatory messages in the comments.

Fans expressed excitement, calling the post a subtle hint about her new life chapter. The buzz on social media has since added fuel to the wedding reports surrounding the couple.

Rashmika has often sparked dating chatter with her remarks. During the promotions of Pushpa 2 last year, she was asked if she would marry someone from the film industry.

She replied, “Everyone knows about it,” drawing laughter from Allu Arjun and fans present at the event. Vacation sightings and public appearances have further fueled speculation, although both actors have chosen to remain silent about their personal relationship in front of the media.

Upcoming Projects of Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna is preparing for the release of Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror-comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film is set to release on October 21, 2025. She has also wrapped filming for Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s spy thriller Kingdom (2025), where his performance received strong praise. Both actors continue to maintain busy schedules while reports of their personal life dominate headlines.

