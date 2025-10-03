Canadian Theatre – Screening Kantara And Other Indian Cinemas Burnt Down, WATCH Video

Canadian theatre Film.Ca Cinemas in Toronto has announced that it will suspend all screenings of Indian and South Asian films. The decision includes popular titles like Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The announcement came after two violent incidents targeted the Oakville location of the cinema.

According to reports, the theatre faced an attempted arson attack followed by a shooting incident. Both events occurred overnight while the premises remained closed, but disturbing visuals of the attacks surfaced on social media.

On September 26, CCTV footage captured two suspects carrying cans of gasoline to the cinema entrance. They poured the fuel, set fire to the doors, and fled in their car.

Flames and smoke engulfed the entrance before firefighters contained the blaze. Just hours later, another incident took place at 2 AM when a suspect fired multiple shots at the locked theatre doors. The Halton Police Department confirmed that investigations are underway to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the assaults.

Possible Dispute in South Asian Film Industry

CBC reported that authorities suspect the incidents may be linked to disputes within the South Asian film industry. Sources allege that some distributors are attempting to block major South Indian films from reaching Canadian theatres to safeguard profits. The attacks have raised concerns among theatre owners and distributors about the growing tension over film releases. Film.Ca Cinemas, citing staff and customer safety, decided to halt South Asian film screenings until further notice. This move has impacted fans eagerly waiting for big releases.

Film.Ca Cinemas CEO Jeff Knoll released a statement condemning the attacks. He described the arson and shooting incidents as “cowardly” and confirmed that the theatre has increased its security measures. Knoll assured that the cinema remains open for business but will cooperate fully with law enforcement to track down those behind the assaults. Expressing regret to moviegoers, he said the suspension of films was necessary to ensure safety. He added that the theatre regrets the disappointment caused to patrons by this decision.

Attacks Reported in Other Canadian Cities

The incidents at Film.Ca Cinemas follow similar attacks on other theatres in the Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia. Reports mention drive-by shootings and arson attempts targeting venues that screened South Asian films. Police are investigating if these cases are connected and whether an organized effort exists to disrupt South Asian movie releases in Canada. The rising number of such incidents has alarmed theatre owners, distributors, and film enthusiasts across the country.

