Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite on Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle Khanna, grooving to the iconic Main Khiladi Tu Anari hookstep. The episode blends witty banter, nostalgia, and glimpses of their upcoming film Haiwaan, delighting fans across social media.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Reunite on Two Much; Grooves to Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep (Pc: Instagram)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 3, 2025 15:32:24 IST

The Fans of Bollywood such relish nostalgia of the 90s when the famous duo, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, appeared on a star-awesome talk show of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, “Two Much”. This highly anticipated meetup of the ‘Khiladi’ and the ‘Anari’ had the actors grooving to the signature hook step of their superhit title track, making quite a stir in social media. Hosted at homes, this episode was an intoxicating mixture of witty banter, personal stories, and a genuine celebration of their decades-long friendship. 

A promo that got leaked to be aired of the episode by Karan Johar went viral picking up the moment that Kajol and Twinkle introduced them with their popular film monikers, perfectly referring to their 1994 blockbuster. This happens to come very well since the two luminaries are going to hit the screens together after an interval of 17 long years for Priyadarshan’s upcoming Haiwaan.



Unfiltered Star Insights

The utter ridiculousness between Akshay and Saif made this such an interesting episode. Otherwise, the interview is unpolished, unrehearsed typical conversations of interviews on the celebrity talk shows; this is raw as well as completely engaging, and it struck the hosts’ candid ways of presenting the show. Akshay crackled a joke in his usual humorous manner, stating that the show should be named “Two Cheetahs,” a twist of lighthearted fun which kept the mood buoyant.

It wasn’t just a hook step of Main Khiladi Tu Anari but a great trip down memory lane, evoking awe in the audience at the pair’s effortless chemistry. Their stale arguments and accompanying laughter go to cement the perception of them as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and beloved pairings.

Marriage and Movie Reunions

More than that, the actors have given touchingly enlightening and very novel ideas about marriage. Such was the veined wisdom of Akshay Kumar: “Each husband should be a good listener.” And in comes Saif Ali Khan to interject with a humorous twist as he says, “Or at least look like a good listener.” Personalities seen through the eyes of the ever so candid Twinkle and Kajol were refreshing in that they brought fresh air to the highly encumbered lives of these megastars.

This episode was not only one that looked back nostalgically; it was also a hint of things to come in their professional states, confirming that they would reunite in the film Haiwaan-an exciting new chapter awaiting this legendary screen pair. The show promises to be a riot of unfiltered fun.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS