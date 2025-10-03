LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller

Final Destination: Bloodlines streams in India on JioHotstar from October 16, 2025. This chilling supernatural thriller, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, follows Stefanie Reyes uncovering a deadly family curse. Don’t miss the franchise’s most suspenseful installment yet!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 3, 2025 14:19:15 IST

The ominous cycle of destiny and forewarnings is all set to begin once more in Indian living-rooms. After an extremely successful and bloody run at the box office, the sixth installment of one of the much-acclaimed horror franchises, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has set its streaming date for the Indian audience. The movie that revived the franchise after a 14-year hiatus goes deep into whose embodiment of ‘Death’s twisted design.’ this time, focusing on a disturbing, generation-spanning family curse. So, all horror fanatics who couldn’t catch it in theaters, save the date for the digital release.

JioHotstar Streaming Details

The Final Destination: Bloodlines, the awaited supernatural thriller, hits the streaming platform of JioHotstar. The official release date of the film in India is October 16, 2025. It makes JioHotstar the prime viewing destination for anyone wanting to enjoy the most ambitious and critically valued installment of the franchise.

The storyline of the film revolves around college student Stefanie Reyes discovering a dangerous family curse over a 1968 tragedy that brings cruel Death upon her and her family.

Regional Language Availability

The film will be released in various vernaculars to make sure that it reaches out to as many people as possible across the nation. Besides the original English audio, viewers from India would also have access to Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions to stream.

The multi-language release of OTT freaky horror and suspending events certainly brings very wide demography into these much-anticipated digital events during the holiday season. The film has already emerged as a blockbuster hit internationally, making its digital debut an even bigger event for supernatural thriller buffs.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 2:19 PM IST
