Home > Entertainment > Kantara Chapter 1 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Roars Worldwide, Opens With Massive Rs 87 Crore Gross

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 delivers a thunderous start at the global box office, grossing ₹87 crore on Day 1. With ₹61.82 crore domestic net and ₹20.53 crore from the Hindi version, the mythological drama cements its pan-India dominance and global franchise power.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 1: Rishab Shetty’s Film Opens Worldwide With ₹87 Crore (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 3, 2025 10:51:55 IST

Kantara Chapter 1, a highly awaited piece of work from Rishab Shetty, bur touched onto the global box office on its very first day for an astonishing thunderous opening setting a colossal benchmark indeed. The prequel to the blockbuster will now officially open for production in 2022 and the early grossing reports suggest that it got an astonishing ₹87 crore worldwide on its release day. This phenomenal opening establishes the film as a definite pan-India success right out of the gate.

Its mythological narrative rootedness and the pan-India star power of its lead actor-director Rishab Shetty underscore this universal appeal. Of note was how heavily the domestic net collection contributed to this figure and pointed to great enthusiasm among audiences from different backgrounds, solidifying this Hombale Films production as one of the year’s biggest openers.

Kantara Chapter 1 Pan-Indian Box Office Dominance

The first-day performance of the film is demonstrating tremendous penetration through the multitudinous linguistic markets of India-a testament to its truly pan-Indian marketing strategy. A promising start not just in its home state but substantially in dubbed versions across other states, aided the humongous collections on the first day. Domestic net collections in a stateful and original form are being estimated at ₹61.82 crore.

The Hindi version, in particular, gave a most unexpected high leap for the box office, contributing an estimated ₹20.53 crore net collection, demonstrating the enhanced relevancy of Rishab Shetty in the Northern market. This common and rapid acceptance suggests that the story, closely tied to Indian folklore, connects with an audience even across regional borders.

Kantara Chapter 1 Global Footprint and Franchise Power

The global gross of ₹87 crore beyond the domestic collection stands as a loud testament to the newfound global footprint for the Kantara franchise. The opening-day numbers are a stark contrast to the collections during the first few days for its 2022 predecessor, further buttressing that the audience’s trust and anticipation have exponentially increased for this mythological action-drama.

The huge opening-day gross- with an estimate from overseas markets- firmly cements Kantara Chapter 1 as a major international contender. The superhit film sends out a strong statement for Kannada cinema, consolidating itself alongside other Indian franchises that are big box-office successes and providing itself with an opportunity for further windfall from the ongoing extended holiday weekend.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS