Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Shine With Rs 9.25 Cr Debut

The long-awaited romantic entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has made a bright debut in the Indian box office, where it has come in around ₹9.25 crore net on its first day run. Released on the nationally observed holiday of October 2, the film is not termed stratospheric, instead represents respectable figures, especially for the romantic comedy genre, as of now.

As of now, the success seems like a boon for its leading pair, who were looking for a proper commercial rebound because of their last efforts which kind of had some mixed results in theatres. Eventually, SSKTK opens the story as it being a strong entertainer driven to a great extent on Day 1 collection by family audience and urban youth. This justifies a pretty sweet opening for a Bollywood rom com in 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Festival Release Footfall

With some clever cherry picking, the film was released on a holiday, an annual period which typically attracts a huge turnout at the theatres, very wisely augmenting the chances of the film’s performance. While facing a daunting clash with highly awaited pan-India release Kantara: Chapter 1 (which is said to have crossed a whopping ₹60 crore on the very first day in all languages), SSKTK created its own audience on sets.

Day 1 occupancy for the Varun-Janhvi starrer was noted to be roughly about 32.45%, with a sizable increase in the evening and night shows in the main metros. This indicates that the film had been getting some good word-of-mouth publicity, which is vital to keep pushing the film through the all-important first weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Occupancy Trends and Market Response

A more substantial consideration of the day’s collections reveals interesting regional preferences. While large cities like Mumbai and National Capital Region(NCR) accounted for a considerable number of raw statistics due to a higher show count, smaller metros fared better in terms of relative occupancy. Chennai did particularly well with occupancy at an impressive 58%, followed by Bengaluru with occupancy of 51.33%, and Kolkata with 45.67%.

On the other hand, the turnout for smaller centers such as Surat and Ahmedabad was relatively low. This relatively high engagement in the regional markets implies a varied reception to the film’s mix of comedy, romance, and the glossy Dharma Productions package.

With a whole weekend ahead, that footfall in these strong-performing regions will determine whether SSKTK will manage to cross the double-digit mark on the succeeding days.

