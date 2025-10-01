LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty's Folklore Outshines Prequel, Critics Applaud Cinematography And Epic Background Score

Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Folklore Outshines Prequel, Critics Applaud Cinematography And Epic Background Score

Kantara Chapter 1, directed and starred by Rishab Shetty, mesmerizes critics with breathtaking visuals, intense performances, and a thunderous background score, elevating the prequel above the 2022 blockbuster while immersing audiences in rich folklore and mystical storytelling.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Prequel Wows Critics (Pc: X)
Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Prequel Wows Critics (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 11:58:00 IST

Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Folklore Outshines Prequel, Critics Applaud Cinematography And Epic Background Score

The reviews for the films Kantara Chapter 1, directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, poured into the media with a gush of positivity, thereby firmly placing the prequel as a glorious follow-up and for many, a superior cinematic achievement as compared to the blockbuster 2022 film. Early viewers and critics, it is reported, are all on the same page: the film doesn’t just deserve the enormous hype; it elevates the saga to an enormous level.

The prequel, which traces the birth of divine folk worship, has been appreciated for brilliantly expanding the Kantara universe with clarity and even deeper mystical immersion. The film is said to be richer and a grander expression of man versus nature, set centuries before the original tale. The tremendous talk seems to suggest that Shetty has given an epic prequel that is more grandiose and culturally more embedded with the spirit of the original narration.

Visual Spectacle and Technical Brilliance

The first responses might be sort of thrilled with the technical aspects of the film, which is said to be the core thing critics say is more than the already brilliant production value of the first part. The cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap is lavish in several reviews as ‘top-notch,’ catching the pre-colonial setting and quite breathtaking, grand landscapes of a mystical forest.

The visuals are given a strong and evocative background score that completes the picture. Credit goes to the composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who, along with his world-famous music in the original, is fingered as the one creating a thunderous, goosebumps-inducing soundscape that perfectly complements the divine and intense narrative. All these come together to give a cinematic experience that is said to be technically brilliant and absorbing from start to finish.

Intense Performances and Narrative Depth

Apart from the technical trappings, the performance and the additional story arc have received praise. Rishab Shetty is likely to win the ‘intense performance’ award for starring as well as directing and changing into a rugged warrior figure and that really forms the emotional and spiritual core of the film. The setting during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty reportedly traces the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the disputes of ancient land guardians, and answers many questions left by the first part.

New entrants like Rukmini Vasanth are also drawing bright notes of appreciation for their impressive and powerful performances. The general opinion is that Kantara Chapter 1 is not just a commercial gamble but also an artistically valuable production genuinely enriching the established folklore.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 11:58 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
