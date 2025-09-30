LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Date Out: Watch Benedict And Sophie's Love Story Online, Cast, Plot Revealed

Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Date Out: Watch Benedict And Sophie’s Love Story Online, Cast, Plot Revealed

Netflix confirms Bridgerton Season 4 will release in 2026, focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s forbidden romance with Sophie Baek. Expect lavish Regency drama, family intrigue, and returning favorites alongside new characters, delivering a heartfelt, opulent, and suspenseful love story.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 13:08:01 IST

The thrilling wait comes to an end, dear readers! Netflix has, at long last, officially confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will drop in 2026, only on the streaming platform. The next chapter of the lavish Regency saga turns its attention to the artistic second son, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who finally steps into the limelight for his own grand romance. This season promises a light yet emotionally tangled ‘Cinderella’ story far from the Polin narrative of the last season, adapting Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman.

The Bridgerton-Sophie Forbidden Romance

Because of a gamble at his mother’s extensive masquerade ball, a captivating attraction towards an unknown woman, the alluring “Lady in Silver,” blossoms into life for him. This beautiful lady is indeed Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a dirty and ambitious girl servant who exists worlds apart from all the glittering opulence of the Ton.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has teased that the intense relationship would be a clash of sorts, illuminating the high-stakes complications of forbidden love in a society that clings to rank and reputation. This season will reveal both sweeping fairy-tale elements as well as the grounded reality of a significant social divide, giving this narrative an interesting twist.

Bridgerton Key Cast and Intrigue

Fans have plenty to look forward to in terms of coming back familiar faces alongside Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) but also Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). However, these new entries are creating a whole new anticipation. She is also joining the cast in the form of the impressive Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a thoughtful change from the book’s “Beckett” to reflect the actress’s Korean heritage.

Beyond that, and even more exciting, is Katie Leung (from Harry Potter fame), stepping into the role of Lady Araminta Gun, Sophia’s fierce stepmother who is full of societal ambition. Lady Araminta will add an extra layer of turmoil and maybe even family drama to the mix when it comes to Benedict’s pursuit of his Lady in Silver.

This diverse and expanded ensemble promises a season bursting with romantic intrigue, heartfelt self-discovery, and the trademark opulence that has made Bridgerton a worldwide sensation. And hype for 2026: The Ton will certainly be buzzing!

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:08 PM IST
