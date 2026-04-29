Aadu 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When Will Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Arrive On ZEE5?

Aadu 3: One Last Ride-Part 1, known as Aadu 3, released on March 19, 2026, Eid-ul-Fitr. The film brought the beloved chaotic universe of Midhun Manuel Thomas back to the theatres. Malayalam fantasy comedy is the third film of the cult Aadu franchise after Aadu 2 (2017), following the adventures of Shaji Pappan and his crazy friends. As the first part of a two part story, the film extends the Aadu universe into a big multi-timeline sci-fi fantasy adventure dealing with time travel, political intrigue, and a mysterious substance that can change reality. With Jayasurya leading a huge ensemble cast, the film mixes comedy, fantasy, and big ideas across time and generations to become one of the most ambitious Malayalam entertainers in recent memory.

What is the plot of Aadu 3?

The film takes place across multiple timelines from an 18th century kingdom to a futuristic 2370, and the present. A powerful government seeks a rare substance that can control time itself, while a resistance movement tries to prevent the misuse of it. Shaji Pappan and his friends end up caught in the quarrel, moving through ages to discover how everything is connected through a hidden legend. The plot connects sealed secrets, political intrigue, and hilarious misadventures to gradually unveil how events across time lead to a single universe.

Who are the cast and crew of Aadu 3?

The film stars Jayasurya as the lead character Shaji Pappan, with Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan, Sudhi Koppa and Harikrishnan as the supporting cast. Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev also make their entry into the franchise. Vedhika plays a special feature role. The film is penned and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, while Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly produce it under Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, respectively. Shaan Rahman composes the film’s original score, with additional score by Dawn Vincent. The lighting is by Akhil George, while Lijo Paul is the editor.

When is Aadu 3 OTT release date on ZEE5?

Aadu 3 is slated to hit the digital space on May 1, 2026, on ZEE5. The film will be streamed on ZEE5 in Malayalam with dubbed options in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi for a larger audience. Those who missed out on watching the film in theatres will be able to stream the fantasy comedy from the comfort of their home with an active subscription on ZEE5.

Why the Aadu 3 OTT release is creating a buzz?

The digital release has created a lot of buzz as the film ends on a big cliffhanger. As it only has Part 1 of the story, the time-travel, fantasy film has created a lot of curiosity among the audience. With its release on ZEE5, Aadu 3 is set to gain a wider audience and further strengthen the cult comedy franchise before the release of its next sequel.

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