Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

The Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere caused chaos in Bengaluru, where fans set off firecrackers inside a cinema. This followed a tragic stampede in Hyderabad during the same film's screening, resulting in one death and a serious injury.

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2: The Rule trigger waves of intense heat in various cities, including Bengaluru. During a showing of the film, the fans roused so much enthusiasm that there was internal and external chaos in the theater. The situation increased as fans, high on the song of the movie, began bursting firecrackers in the hall. There was huge noise, much to the dismay of theater employees, as they feared damage to the screen. Meanwhile, fans began arguing with the staff, and there were attempts to beat them. This was when the employees contacted police for help who later arrived to restore order.

The Bangalore rowdy was no different from the incident at Hyderabad that had left even worse memories. A stampede outside Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, has left dead one 35-year-old woman and badly injured her 9-year-old son. The huge gathering of crowd had urged to see pushed 2 star Allu haarjun but eventually collapsed the main gate of the theatre and led to stampede. It was such that despite police intervention, the situation went out of control. The child is now receiving medical treatment in a private hospital.

The great frenzy surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule reveals some impassioned fans across the length and breadth of India; unfortunately, danger has accompanied similar events in many sites. The heartbreaking events that happened in Hyderabad and the scenes of chaos in Bengaluru raise the concern of much-needed measures for crowd management when such blockbuster film premieres happen, especially where there are large fan bases celebrating the release of their highly anticipated films.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Filed under

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Bengaluru cinema firecrackers cinema stampede Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 Bengaluru Pushpa 2 fan chaos Pushpa 2 Hyderabad Pushpa 2 release Pushpa 2 tragedy Hyderabad

