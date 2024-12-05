Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

A tragic incident unfolded during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, when a stampede occurred, leaving one woman dead and several injured.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

A tragic incident unfolded during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, when a stampede occurred, leaving one woman dead and several injured. The chaos erupted late at night as fans thronged to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, the film’s lead actor, who had arrived for the screening.

Incident Details

The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Revathi from Dilsukhnagar, had come to watch the film with her husband and two children. As the crowd surged towards the theater entrance, the gate was breached, leading to a stampede-like situation. Revathi and her nine-year-old son Tej fainted amidst the commotion. Revathi was rushed to Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital but could not be revived. Her body was later transferred to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Tej, who sustained critical injuries, is receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital in Begumpet. Other injured individuals, including a child, are reportedly in stable condition and are being treated at private hospitals. Police at the scene attempted to control the crowd using lathi charge but were unable to prevent the tragedy.

Pushpa 2’s Premiere

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise premiered on December 5 in over 21,000 screens worldwide. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has already grossed ₹100 crore in advance bookings for its opening day, underlining the massive anticipation surrounding its release.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of crowd management at high-profile events, especially in public venues.

Also Read: ‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

Filed under

Allu Arjun pushpa 2 the rule Pushpa 2's Premiere Stampede In Hyderabad

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Wakes With Clear Sky As Pollution Reduces After 50 Days, WATCH

Delhi Wakes With Clear Sky As Pollution Reduces After 50 Days, WATCH

World Soil Day: A Celebration of Earth’s Foundation

World Soil Day: A Celebration of Earth’s Foundation

Indian Army And J&K Police Launch Search Operation in Tral Following Terrorist Attack

Indian Army And J&K Police Launch Search Operation in Tral Following Terrorist Attack

Ayurvedic Remedies for Managing Asthma Symptoms

Ayurvedic Remedies for Managing Asthma Symptoms

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Entertainment

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox