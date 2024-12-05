Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

A tragic incident unfolded during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, when a stampede occurred, leaving one woman dead and several injured.

A tragic incident unfolded during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, when a stampede occurred, leaving one woman dead and several injured. The chaos erupted late at night as fans thronged to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, the film’s lead actor, who had arrived for the screening.

Incident Details

The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Revathi from Dilsukhnagar, had come to watch the film with her husband and two children. As the crowd surged towards the theater entrance, the gate was breached, leading to a stampede-like situation. Revathi and her nine-year-old son Tej fainted amidst the commotion. Revathi was rushed to Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital but could not be revived. Her body was later transferred to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Tej, who sustained critical injuries, is receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital in Begumpet. Other injured individuals, including a child, are reportedly in stable condition and are being treated at private hospitals. Police at the scene attempted to control the crowd using lathi charge but were unable to prevent the tragedy.

Pushpa 2’s Premiere

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise premiered on December 5 in over 21,000 screens worldwide. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has already grossed ₹100 crore in advance bookings for its opening day, underlining the massive anticipation surrounding its release.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of crowd management at high-profile events, especially in public venues.

