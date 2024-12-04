Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

The conflict reportedly stems from a 1998 case in which Salman was accused of hunting blackbucks, animals considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The case remains unresolved in court, but Lawrence Bishnoi has publicly vowed to take revenge on the actor.

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

A suspicious individual was apprehended at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s shooting location in Zone 5 of Mumbai on Wednesday night. The incident took place in the Dadar area, prompting swift action by authorities.

Initial reports indicate that Salman Khan was on set when crew members noticed the unidentified man. During questioning, the suspect allegedly mentioned Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster known for his ongoing dispute with the actor. The man is currently being interrogated at the Shivaji Park police station.

In recent months, Salman Khan has faced multiple threats linked to the Bishnoi gang. In April, two gunmen fired several shots near his residence in Bandra.

Threats referencing Lawrence Bishnoi have continued to emerge. In October, a vegetable vendor from Jamshedpur was arrested for threatening Salman Khan and demanding ₹5 crore. Shortly after, another individual issued a death threat demanding ₹2 crore.

A 20-year-old man from Noida was also detained for making threatening calls to Salman Khan. More recently, in November, a person claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother demanded that the actor either visit a temple to apologise for the blackbuck incident or pay ₹5 crore.

Due to these escalating threats, Salman Khan has been provided Y+ security. Mumbai Police have also enhanced surveillance around his home, Galaxy Apartments, by deploying advanced AI-enabled cameras with facial recognition technology and maintaining a strong police presence.

