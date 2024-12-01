Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om, known for his controversial behaviour, has stirred up fresh controversy by making sensational claims against Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

In a video circulating online, Swami Om alleged that Salman Khan has AIDS, is secretly married in London, and even has a daughter.

Accusations Against Salman Khan

Swami Om, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 10 for his outrageous antics, has a history of making provocative statements. During a press conference in Mumbai, he announced plans to hold a rally against Salman Khan in 2017.

He further declared his intention to destroy the Bigg Boss house, threatening to set it on fire.

Swami Om at the time claimed that Salman Khan visited him inside the Bigg Boss house on December 30, 2016, and presented him with a “king of footage” award. Om stated that Salman, allegedly intoxicated, invited him to the smoking room, where there were no cameras.

During this private interaction, Swami Om accused Salman of boasting about connections with individuals like Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, and Abu Salem, claiming to work as an agent for ISI.

Swami Om has a history of making unsubstantiated allegations and controversial remarks. He even claimed that he slapped Salman Khan during their interaction after Salman, allegedly under the influence, blew cigarette smoke in his face.

While these allegations have attracted attention, they are widely seen as part of Swami Om’s pattern of making sensational claims without evidence.

Bigg Boss bigg boss news Bollywood News celebrity news salman khan world aids day

