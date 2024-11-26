Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Allu Arjun has spent five years for this character and now he is sharing his happiness through social media for the wonderful experience he had. The actor has posted a pic from the shooting venue, describing it as a 'memorable journey' in his post.

The much-awaited sequel of Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, has officially wrapped up its shooting. Fans of the franchise can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the makers complete the final phase of production. The film is now heading to the censoring stage, marking an important milestone in what has been a lengthy but unforgettable journey.

Allu Arjun has spent five years for this character and now he is sharing his happiness through social media for the wonderful experience he had. The actor has posted a pic from the shooting venue, describing it as a ‘memorable journey’ in his post. And here ends a long but fruitful phase of Pushpa 2 that had people on its toes ever since they heard about what a great hit the first part was.

LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA . 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed . What a journey 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eQoRhcLFMQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 26, 2024

Sukumar has often given his all in his films, and as expected, nothing average was going to fly for this director. The film Pushpa 2 took more than three years to yet complete as Sukumar has been making sure about every single detail in the film for perfectionism. The schedule went longer, and the film did not get in to be slated for release on this coming Independence Day but instead will arrive in theatres on December 6, 2024. But the surprise twist is a day preponed by the makers.

Also, reports say that Pushpa 2 will have a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. This will probably go among the longest Indian films lately. The other films falling under this rank are Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which has been heavily commented on for its length, creating quite a stir among many. One thing is foregone, given this kind of runtime, it is sure going to give quite a movie experience filling in all high-octane action and drama which the franchise is used to.

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as the female lead, joining Allu Arjun in this larger-than-life saga. The film’s music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, promises to bring more chart-topping hits, while Thaman and Sam CS handle the background score to add depth to the thrilling narrative.

As Pushpa 2 heads toward its release, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story. With its extended runtime and high expectations, the film is set to raise the bar for Indian cinema once again. Keep an eye out for updates as the date draws nearer and the final countdown to December 6 begins.

