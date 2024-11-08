Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ranveer-Deepika’s Two Months Old Daughter Dua Is Already Up For Her First Adventure- Gets Clicked With Parents At Airport

Regarding their daughter Dua, Deepika and Ranveer had previously shared a heartwarming Diwali post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Dua's tiny feet dressed in a traditional lehenga.

Ranveer-Deepika’s Two Months Old Daughter Dua Is Already Up For Her First Adventure- Gets Clicked With Parents At Airport

Deepika Padukone recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans by revealing the name of her daughter, Dua Padukone. She was spotted for the first time with her daughter at Mumbai’s Kalina airport, accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen arriving at the airport, with Ranveer wearing a pink jacket and sporting a hair bun.

Deepika kept it casual in a simple top as she lovingly held Dua close to her chest, keeping the baby’s face hidden. Fans expressed their admiration for the beautiful bond between mother and daughter, with many commenting on how sweet the moment was.

In another picture shared by a paparazzo, Deepika is seen sitting in the car, holding her newborn daughter close to her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Regarding their daughter Dua, Deepika and Ranveer had previously shared a heartwarming Diwali post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Dua’s tiny feet dressed in a traditional lehenga.

They captioned the post, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

The name Dua Padukone Singh quickly gained attention on the internet, with fans praising the uniqueness of the name and noting that it continues the legacy of Deepika’s family. Many also expressed admiration for how the name reflected a strong connection to her mother’s and sister’s legacy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Deepika and Ranveer, who began dating in 2012, have starred together in several successful films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and 83.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, after announcing their relationship in a joint Instagram post. In February 2024, they revealed they were expecting their first child.

ALSO READ: Was Paul Mescal Not The First Choice For Gladiator II? Ridley Scott Reveals Why Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Dropped Out 

Filed under

bollywood celebrity news Deepika Padukone Dua Padukone Singh Ranveer Singh Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox