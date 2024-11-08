Ranveer-Deepika’s Two Months Old Daughter Dua Is Already Up For Her First Adventure- Gets Clicked With Parents At Airport

Regarding their daughter Dua, Deepika and Ranveer had previously shared a heartwarming Diwali post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Dua's tiny feet dressed in a traditional lehenga.

Deepika Padukone recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans by revealing the name of her daughter, Dua Padukone. She was spotted for the first time with her daughter at Mumbai’s Kalina airport, accompanied by her husband, Ranveer Singh.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen arriving at the airport, with Ranveer wearing a pink jacket and sporting a hair bun.

Deepika kept it casual in a simple top as she lovingly held Dua close to her chest, keeping the baby’s face hidden. Fans expressed their admiration for the beautiful bond between mother and daughter, with many commenting on how sweet the moment was.

In another picture shared by a paparazzo, Deepika is seen sitting in the car, holding her newborn daughter close to her.

Regarding their daughter Dua, Deepika and Ranveer had previously shared a heartwarming Diwali post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Dua’s tiny feet dressed in a traditional lehenga.

They captioned the post, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

The name Dua Padukone Singh quickly gained attention on the internet, with fans praising the uniqueness of the name and noting that it continues the legacy of Deepika’s family. Many also expressed admiration for how the name reflected a strong connection to her mother’s and sister’s legacy.

Deepika and Ranveer, who began dating in 2012, have starred together in several successful films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and 83.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, after announcing their relationship in a joint Instagram post. In February 2024, they revealed they were expecting their first child.