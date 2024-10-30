Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Her entrepreneurial mindset is nothing new; raised in a well-off Mexican family due to her father’s oil business, Hayek faced financial independence early on after moving to Los Angeles in her twenties.

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek, a celebrated Hollywood star, may be married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, but she remains dedicated to earning her own income.

Hayek has always valued self-reliance, preferring to support herself rather than depend on her husband’s wealth. In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, she spoke candidly about her drive and the satisfaction she finds in financial independence.

Hayek shared that she actually thrives under the “pressure” to make money, stating, “I support many aspects of my life myself.” At 58, she embraces the work as part of her identity and recently decided she wants to earn even more.

Although their marriage lacks a prenuptial agreement, Hayek isn’t rushing to lean on Pinault’s financial resources. Instead, she takes pride in her autonomy, which her husband reportedly finds appealing, adding, “I think he finds it kind of sexy.”

Beyond acting, Hayek is considering business ventures that may involve her 17-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Her entrepreneurial mindset is nothing new; raised in a well-off Mexican family due to her father’s oil business, Hayek faced financial independence early on after moving to Los Angeles in her twenties.

This period, during which she supported her family back in Mexico, marked a defining moment in her life, a time she describes as when she became “the best version” of herself.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood salma hayek Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

Entertainment

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox