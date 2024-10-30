Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Her entrepreneurial mindset is nothing new; raised in a well-off Mexican family due to her father’s oil business, Hayek faced financial independence early on after moving to Los Angeles in her twenties.

Salma Hayek, a celebrated Hollywood star, may be married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, but she remains dedicated to earning her own income.

Hayek has always valued self-reliance, preferring to support herself rather than depend on her husband’s wealth. In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, she spoke candidly about her drive and the satisfaction she finds in financial independence.

Hayek shared that she actually thrives under the “pressure” to make money, stating, “I support many aspects of my life myself.” At 58, she embraces the work as part of her identity and recently decided she wants to earn even more.

Although their marriage lacks a prenuptial agreement, Hayek isn’t rushing to lean on Pinault’s financial resources. Instead, she takes pride in her autonomy, which her husband reportedly finds appealing, adding, “I think he finds it kind of sexy.”

Beyond acting, Hayek is considering business ventures that may involve her 17-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Her entrepreneurial mindset is nothing new; raised in a well-off Mexican family due to her father’s oil business, Hayek faced financial independence early on after moving to Los Angeles in her twenties.

This period, during which she supported her family back in Mexico, marked a defining moment in her life, a time she describes as when she became “the best version” of herself.