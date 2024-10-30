Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Reflecting on the past six years, Sophie expressed how she missed key life moments with loved ones, such as her friends’ engagements and her own pregnancy milestones.

Since announcing her separation from Joe Jonas last year, actress Sophie Turner has moved back to the UK, where she feels more at home. The former couple, who have two young daughters, agreed to a temporary custody arrangement that allows the children to spend two weeks with each parent, alternating between the US and UK.

Sophie Turner Recalls Rushing To England Post Divorce

Now settled in London, Sophie opened up about her reasons for returning to England in a cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar. She shared, “It felt like my life was on hold until I came back to England. I just don’t feel like myself when I’m away from London, far from friends and family.”

In her latest interview, Sophie stated, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

The Game of Thrones star spilled the beans how desperate she got to return to her home country after splitting with husband Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old felt constantly homesick while in the US. “Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate. The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned. Everything just kind of piled on,” said Sophie.

She concluded, “I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

“The Worst Few Days Of My Life”

Reflecting on the past six years, Sophie expressed how she missed key life moments with loved ones, such as her friends’ engagements and her own pregnancy milestones.

Sophie also cited concerns with the political climate in the US, mentioning the increase in gun violence and the overturning of Roe v. Wade as additional reasons for her move back.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, she described her split from Joe as “the worst few days of my life,” explaining that she was unable to be with her children due to work commitments, as media stories about the divorce circulated.

Sophie’s relationship with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson has now gone public, with the two recently confirming their romance on Instagram.