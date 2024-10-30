Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Reflecting on the past six years, Sophie expressed how she missed key life moments with loved ones, such as her friends’ engagements and her own pregnancy milestones.

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Since announcing her separation from Joe Jonas last year, actress Sophie Turner has moved back to the UK, where she feels more at home. The former couple, who have two young daughters, agreed to a temporary custody arrangement that allows the children to spend two weeks with each parent, alternating between the US and UK.

Sophie Turner Recalls Rushing To England Post Divorce

Now settled in London, Sophie opened up about her reasons for returning to England in a cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar. She shared, “It felt like my life was on hold until I came back to England. I just don’t feel like myself when I’m away from London, far from friends and family.”

In her latest interview, Sophie stated, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

The Game of Thrones star spilled the beans how desperate she got to return to her home country after splitting with husband Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old felt constantly homesick while in the US. “Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate. The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned. Everything just kind of piled on,” said Sophie.

She concluded, “I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

“The Worst Few Days Of My Life”

Reflecting on the past six years, Sophie expressed how she missed key life moments with loved ones, such as her friends’ engagements and her own pregnancy milestones.

Sophie also cited concerns with the political climate in the US, mentioning the increase in gun violence and the overturning of Roe v. Wade as additional reasons for her move back.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, she described her split from Joe as “the worst few days of my life,” explaining that she was unable to be with her children due to work commitments, as media stories about the divorce circulated.

Sophie’s relationship with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson has now gone public, with the two recently confirming their romance on Instagram.

ALSO READ: When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY  

Filed under

celebrity news england Game of Thrones hollywood joe jonas Sophie turner Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Next CJI Sanjiv Khanna’s Parents Wanted Him To Become A Chartered Accountant Rather Than A lawyer: Reports

Next CJI Sanjiv Khanna’s Parents Wanted Him To Become A Chartered Accountant Rather Than A...

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On...

U.S. Economy Grows At 2.8% Amid High Interest Rates: What’s Next For Consumers?

U.S. Economy Grows At 2.8% Amid High Interest Rates: What’s Next For Consumers?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Marathwada Wants Its Water Woes Resolved

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Marathwada Wants Its Water Woes Resolved

Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

Entertainment

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Connection

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox